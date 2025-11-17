Two Premier League clubs are allegedly interested in securing a deal for AC Milan forward Santiago Gimenez during the winter transfer window.

After 65 goals and 14 assists from 105 appearances in the colours of Feyenoord, Gimenez earned himself a transfer to San Siro in February 2025.

Scoring six times from 16 outings in Serie A and the Champions League during the second half of last season ensured that the Mexico international made a solid start to life at the club.

However, just one goal has been scored in 11 appearances during 2025-26, the solitary strike coming in the Coppa Italia rather than 627 minutes of Serie A football.

Despite AC Milan sitting in third place in the Serie A table, his place in the team is under threat, particularly having missed the last two matches through injury.

Which Premier League clubs want Milan star Gimenez?

According to Calciomercato, both Sunderland and Brentford are admirers of the 24-year-old and are interested in negotiating a deal.

The report claims that enquires for the player have already been made to determine whether AC Milan would be interested in discussions.

Massimiliano Allegri is allegedly keen to sign a new striker, but that would only be made possible if Gimenez was moved on to a different club.

On the flip side, Gimenez reportedly has ambitions to remain at I Rossoneri, rather than make the switch to the Premier League at this time.

Milan are said to have paid in the region of £28m to sign Gimenez and would naturally want to be recouping a similar figure.

Do Sunderland, Brentford need Gimenez?

Siting in fourth and 12th position in the Premier League table respectively, there is an argument that neither Sunderland or Brentford require new number nines.

That is particularly true with regards to Brentford who boast the joint-seventh best attacking record in the division. Sunderland are joint-11th in the same rankings.

Nevertheless, Brentford have been heavily reliant on Igor Thiago, who has scored eight of their 17 top-flight strikes.

As far as Sunderland are concerned, Wilson Isidor is their leading marksman with four strikes, but Eliezer Mayenda and Brian Brobbey are viewed as suitable backup.

Therefore, it is difficult to see any deal materialising when Gimenez would cost a fee that would rank close to both club's record signings.