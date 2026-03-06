Newcastle United vs. Manchester City: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for FA Cup clash

By Matt Law | 06 Mar 2026 12:57 , Last updated: 06 Mar 2026 13:01

St James' Park will play host to a fascinating all-Premier League battle in the FA Cup on Saturday, as Newcastle United and Manchester City lock horns in the fifth round.

Man City are seven-time winners of the tournament, but they lost in last season's final to Crystal Palace, while Newcastle have lifted the trophy on six occasions.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Newcastle vs. Man City kick off?

The FA Cup fixture will kick off at 8pm UK time on Saturday night.

Where is Newcastle vs. Man City being played?

Newcastle will welcome Man City to their home stadium, St James' Park.

The two sides have already locked horns at the famous ground in the Premier League this season, and it was Newcastle that recorded a 2-1 win.

However, Man City won 2-0 at St James' Park in January in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup.

How to watch Newcastle vs. Man City in the UK

TV channels

The FA Cup contest will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1.

Streaming

Fans can stream this clash live via Discovery+ if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Any goals/major incidents will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

BBC One's Match of the Day programme, which starts at 10.30pm and runs until 11.50pm, will also show highlights of the match, and the other fifth-round FA Cup ties.

Newcastle vs. Man City: What's the story?

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides this season, and Man City have won three of their four encounters in 2025-26.

Man City beat Newcastle 2-0 away and 3-1 at home in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup to progress to the final, while they were also 2-1 winners at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on February 21.

Newcastle, as mentioned, did beat Man City at St James' Park in the Premier League earlier this season, though, and Eddie Howe's side will enter the match off the back of a morale-boosting 2-1 success over Manchester United in the Premier League.

Man City will not be in quite the same positive mood, having been held to a 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Wednesday, which has left them seven points off the top of the Premier League table, albeit with a game in hand on leaders Arsenal.

Both teams will now switch their focus away from the Premier League, though, and it is shaping up to be a fascinating clash in the fifth round of the FA Cup.