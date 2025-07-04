What explains Quansah's record transfer to the Bundesliga?

Jarell Quansah is officially a new Bayer Leverkusen player, the German side paying a club-record £35m for his transfer.

Jarell Quansah is officially a new Bayer Leverkusen player. The 22-year-old defender leaves Liverpool to join the Bundesliga champions, with the German side paying a club-record £35m for his transfer.

It marks the most expensive signing in Leverkusen’s history. But what explains this significant move — and why have Liverpool decided to part ways with one of their most promising academy products?

"I got a great impression of the team and the club when we played them in the Champions League last season. It’s a fantastic team. Joining Leverkusen during this exciting period of growth is a big challenge, but one I’m looking forward to", said Quansah upon completing his move.

Tah’s Departure and Strong Liverpool-Leverkusen Relations

Following the departure of Jonathan Tah to Bayern Munich, strengthening their defence became a top priority for Leverkusen this summer. Tah, a fan favourite, played a key role in the club’s historic 2023-24 double-winning campaign, lifting both the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal, and had been with the club since 2015.

A cornerstone of Xabi Alonso’s side, Tah provided experience, physical presence, excellent defensive reading and strong distribution from the back. Replacing him was never going to be straightforward, but Leverkusen are confident Quansah is ready to fill the void.

The transfer also reflects the strong relationship between Leverkusen and Liverpool. In recent months, the Reds completed the signings of Florian Wirtz (£127m) and Jeremie Frimpong (£30m) from the German club, before agreeing to sell Quansah.

Quansah Was Not Slot’s First Choice — And The Deal Suits Liverpool Financially

Quansah featured in 25 matches during the 2024-25 season, starting 13, behind Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in Arne Slot’s pecking order.

The latter (Konaté) has not yet renewed his contract and continues with an uncertain future at the Reds, but Quansah did not want to wait and/or "pay to see".

Despite having received praise from Slot last season, the young Englishman chose, in his understanding, to make the so-called career leap. In practice: leaving Liverpool's reserve to take over the starting lineup of the "new" Leverkusen, now without Xabi Alonso.

Liverpool’s hierarchy did not oppose the sale. In fact, the transfer aligns with the club’s financial strategy. Selling homegrown players like Quansah represents pure profit in accounting terms, which contributes directly to improving Liverpool’s financial balance sheet and compliance with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

The funds generated from his departure will help offset operational deficits and ensure the club remains within financial regulations ahead of the new season.

