Blow for Real Madrid? Defender set for contract extension at Bayern Munich

By Saikat Mandal | 07 Jan 2026 19:01

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upemcano is reportedly close to signing a new contract at the German club.

The news would come as a blow for Real Madrid, who were reportedly in the race to sign the French defender, along with Premier League giants Liverpool.

Upamecano joined Bayern in the summer of 2021 from RB Leipzig and has made over 170 appearances for the German giants, establishing himself as one of the best defenders in the league.

The 27-year-old has been simply outstanding this season for Vincent Kompany, and he is integral to Bayern's plans for the future.

Upamecano is in the final few months of his contract at Bayern, and after several months of intense negotiations, it appears that he will finally sign a new deal.

Real Madrid to miss out on Upamecano?

© Imago / Eibner

Earlier this week, Bayern CEO Jan Christian Dreesen made it clear that the French defender must decide whether to sign a new contract after a lucrative offer was made.

Upamecano revealed after Bayern's friendly match against RB Salzburg that there is no pressure on him to sign a new deal, and that talks are still ongoing.

Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that Bayern have reached a verbal agreement on the structure, length, and salary of the new deal with the former Leipzig defender.

Last month, reports in Spain claimed that Madrid were planning to complete a pre-contract agreement with Upamecano by the end of January.

Impact on Konate and Guehi futures

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Los Blancos were heavily linked with a move for Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, but they have cooled their interest in the France international.

Konate will become a free agent in a few months' time, and as of now, he has not yet signed a new deal at Anfield.

Bayern have reportedly shown interest in signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in recent weeks, but they may not pursue a move if Upamecano pens a new contract.