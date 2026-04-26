Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 26 Apr 2026 13:09

Perpetual domestic champions and infrequent continental conquerors collide in Tuesday's mouth-watering Champions League semi-final first leg, as Paris Saint-Germain welcome Bayern Munich to the Parc des Princes.

The holders made light work of Liverpool in the quarter-finals, sinking the Reds 4-0 on aggregate to set up a date with the Bundesliga champions, who in turn staved off a Real Madrid remontada.

Match preview

Making harder work of their Ligue 1 title defence that they should have and suffering a couple of league-phase stutters, PSG have not been the same indomitable force from 2024-25, but Luis Enrique's men have been flexing their Champions League-winning muscles more often than not recently.

Indeed, Les Parisiens are currently enjoying their longest European success streak this season, claiming four straight victories over Chelsea and Liverpool - scoring a whopping 12 goals along the way - to reach the UCL semi-finals for the third year in a row.

No French side had ever achieved that feat before Enrique masterminded back-to-back 2-0 triumphs over Liverpool, whom PSG were unfortunate to only beat by that scoreline in the first leg, but the Reds' second-leg spirit meant nothing thanks to Ousmane Dembele's double.

Now seeking another slice of French footballing history, PSG will become the first club from their country to win 100 Champions League matches; their first-ever victory in the competition - in its current format - coincidentally came against Bayern in the 1994-95 group stage.

A rotated PSG side were stunned 2-1 by Lyon soon after their Anfield success, but Les Parisiens have reverted to type in Ligue 1 recently, earning successive 3-0 victories over Nantes and most recently Angers.

Six points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table with four games to go, PSG's next domestic procession could be a formality with just two more victories, although their opponents already have their customary crown in the bag.

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

When the referee blew the final whistle in Bayern's 4-2 win over Stuttgart on April 19 - the day Kompany's side officially clinched the Bundesliga title - some may have thought the Bavarians were simply happy with another three points, such was the manner of their low-key celebrations at full time.

The standard beer-soaking ritual soon ensued, but Bayern's restrained immediate reactions were that of a side whose first-placed Bundesliga finishes are bread and butter, compared to their under-performance in the Champions League.

Not since the COVID final in 2020 have Tuesday's visitors conquered the continent, suffering four quarter-final eliminations and one semi-final exit since, and a particularly worrying hoodoo is hanging over them ahead of this two-legged tussle.

FC Hollywood have lost each of their last five two-legged Champions League semi-finals since their triumphant 2012-13 run - the 2019-20 semis were fought over single legs - but no team left in the competition boasts a better European record since 2026 began.

Indeed, Kompany's side have won their last seven UCL games after 2-1 and 4-3 quarter-final triumphs over Real Madrid, and victory over Mainz 05 by the latter scoreline in Saturday's Bundesliga thriller made it nine wins on the spin in all tournaments.

The visitors also edged out PSG 2-1 in November's league-phase battle at the Parc des Princes - a result that marked their fifth win from their last six matches against the European champions, who have more than 2020 final heartbreak to avenge on home soil.

Paris Saint-Germain Champions League form:

W

D

W

W

W

W

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

W

W

Bayern Munich Champions League form:

W

W

W

W

W

W

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago

PSG's second-leg win over Liverpool appeared to come at a major cost, as Desire Doue and Nuno Mendes were both withdrawn through injury at Anfield, but the pair made the squad against Angers and are expected to be available on Tuesday too.

However, there is a question mark hanging over the head of midfield metronome Vitinha, who sustained a heel injury against Lyon and was still only training individually before Saturday's league victory.

In brighter midfield news, Fabian Ruiz recently returned to action after a two-month absence with a knee problem, and the Spaniard is on course to start Tuesday's mammoth contest after coming through 45 minutes against Angers unscathed.

Meanwhile, Bayern's biggest absentee on Tuesday will be on the touchline rather than the turf, as Kompany picked up his third yellow card of the tournament in the second-leg win over Real Madrid and is now set to serve a one-game suspension.

Injury-wise, Serge Gnabry (thigh), Tom Bischof (muscle) and Sven Ulreich (muscle) are out of contention, but teenage sensation Lennart Karl is in the final stages of his recovery from a torn thigh muscle and has not been ruled out just yet.

Joshua Kimmich and Dayot Upamecano will both return on Tuesday after being rested in the win over Mainz, against whom Kane came off the bench to net his 53rd goal of the season; the England captain is now aiming to score for the sixth Champions League game in a row.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Zaire-Emery, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Pavlovic, Kimmich; Olise, Musiala, Diaz; Kane

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 2-2 Bayern Munich

Only two of the last eight meetings between PSG and Bayern Munich have seen both teams score, but with a plethora of world-class attackers on the Parc des Princes pitch, a first-leg goal-fest will surely ensue.

Both managers were also afforded the luxury of resting key names at the weekend, and even without Kompany barking orders from the sidelines, Bayern can match their hosts' offensive guile to return home with a hard-earned draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.