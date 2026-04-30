Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Espanyol: Kylian Mbappe, Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois, Aurelien Tchouameni updates

By Matt Law | 30 Apr 2026 07:36 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 07:39

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign away to Espanyol on Sunday night.

Los Blancos are currently second in the La Liga table, 11 points behind the leaders Barcelona, and the Catalan outfit could win the championship this weekend.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Espanyol, who are still waiting for their first win of 2026.

Rodrygo

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury last month, and the Brazil international is expected to be on the sidelines for approximately the next year.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Adductor

Possible return date: Unknown

Courtois suffered a thigh injury during the Champions League clash with Manchester City last month, and the experienced goalkeeper will again miss out here, but he is now in the latter stages of his recovery process.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: May 10 (vs. Barcelona)

Mbappe suffered a hamstring injury against Real Betis last time out, and the attacker will miss out here, but he could be back for El Clasico on May 10.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Militao suffered a hamstring injury against Alaves on April 21, and the centre-back is set to undergo an operation which will keep him out until the end of 2026.

Arda Guler

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Real Madrid revealed last week that Guler has suffered a hamstring injury which is expected to sideline him for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: May 3 (vs. Espanyol)

Tchouameni was not involved in the clash with Real Betis last time out due to a calf issue, but the midfielder should be back in the fold against Espanyol.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for this match.