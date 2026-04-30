Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Espanyol: Kylian Mbappe, Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois, Aurelien Tchouameni updates

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign away to Espanyol on Sunday night.
Los Blancos are currently second in the La Liga table, 11 points behind the leaders Barcelona, and the Catalan outfit could win the championship this weekend.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Espanyol, who are still waiting for their first win of 2026.
Rodrygo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury last month, and the Brazil international is expected to be on the sidelines for approximately the next year.
Thibaut Courtois
Status: Out
Type of injury: Adductor
Possible return date: Unknown
Courtois suffered a thigh injury during the Champions League clash with Manchester City last month, and the experienced goalkeeper will again miss out here, but he is now in the latter stages of his recovery process.
Kylian Mbappe
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: May 10 (vs. Barcelona)
Mbappe suffered a hamstring injury against Real Betis last time out, and the attacker will miss out here, but he could be back for El Clasico on May 10.
Eder Militao
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Militao suffered a hamstring injury against Alaves on April 21, and the centre-back is set to undergo an operation which will keep him out until the end of 2026.
Arda Guler
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Real Madrid revealed last week that Guler has suffered a hamstring injury which is expected to sideline him for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.
Aurelien Tchouameni
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Calf
Possible return date: May 3 (vs. Espanyol)
Tchouameni was not involved in the clash with Real Betis last time out due to a calf issue, but the midfielder should be back in the fold against Espanyol.
REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST
Real Madrid have no players suspended for this match.