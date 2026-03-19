Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburger SV - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 19 Mar 2026 18:06

Hosts Borussia Dortmund can take a huge step towards Champions League qualification if they beat Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga on Saturday at Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund are second with 58 points, and they are 11 points clear of fifth-placed RB Leipzig, whereas newly-promoted Hamburger are 11th with 30 points and boast a six-point advantage over 16th-placed St Pauli.

Match preview

Dortmund's hopes of claiming the title were effectively extinguished when they were beaten 3-2 by Bayern Munich on February 28, with the gap now nine points with eight league fixtures remaining, though they bounced back with two victories after that clash.

The club scored two goals in each of those two wins, and they have found the back of the net at least twice in eight of their last nine games.

Black and Yellow's clean sheet against Augsburg on March 14 was their first in five matches, and 10 of the 26 goals they have conceded in the league have come in their past seven top-flight fixtures.

While Dortmund's position in the table is relatively secure, their three Bundesliga games after Saturday come against fourth-placed Stuttgart, sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen and third-placed Hoffenheim, and they must be careful to avoid costly slipups.

BVB head coach Niko Kovac's only loss in the league at Signal Iduna Park came against Bayern, with his team having won 10 and drawn two of their other 12 Bundesliga games at home.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Hamburger earned a point after drawing 1-1 with FC Koln on March 14, though they concerningly only produced one shot on target.

Only two clubs have scored fewer league goals (29) than the away side, while only St Pauli (38) have produced fewer big chances in the Bundesliga than Merlin Polzin's team (47).

The visitors managed to take a point when they met Dortmund at home in November 2025, drawing 1-1 at Volksparkstadion, but they did lose their prior five encounters with BVB.

Hamburg may have failed to win in three of their four most recent clashes - two losses, one draw, one win - but they have only been beaten twice in 10 matches.

HSV should not be underestimated by their hosts given the visitors are looking to extend their undefeated streak on the road to four games, while they will also be looking to triumph for the third time in five away contests.

Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga form:

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Borussia Dortmund form (all competitions):

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Hamburger SV Bundesliga form:

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Hamburger SV form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Fotostand

There are some doubts about the availability of wing-back Daniel Svensson, who was forced off last time out, and perhaps Julian Ryerson will come into the team.

Emre Can will also be absent from the backline because of a long-term knee issue, but regulars Waldemar Anton, Nico Schlotterbeck and Ramy Bensebaini are ready to contribute in a three-man defence.

Centre-forward Serhou Guirassy is certain to start up front, though having only scored one goal in five games, perhaps Julian Brandt and Maximilian Beier will be needed on the weekend.

Hamburg teenager Luka Vuskovic has been instrumental in the heart of his side's backline, but while he can be pencilled into the lineup, Nicolas Capaldo's abdominal problems may keep him from featuring.

Warmed Omari and Jordan Torunarigha could complete the visitors' back three, with the defenders set to play behind a midfield three consisting of Fabio Vieira, Nicolai Remberg and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Couto, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Ryerson; Beier, Brandt; Guirassy

Hamburger SV possible starting lineup:

Fernandes; Omari, Vuskovic, Torunarigha; Mikelbrencis, Vieira, Remberg, Lokonga, Muheim; Downs, Konigsdorffer

We say: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Hamburger SV

Borussia Dortmund will be seen as clear favourites on Saturday, especially as their home record has been outstanding.

Hamburger have often struggled to make an impact in the final third, while BVB have frequently scored multiple goals, and the hosts will be confident that they can take three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.