Sports Mole previews Sunday's Bundesliga clash between Stuttgart and Augsburg, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In a Bundesliga clash that will impact both ends of the table, Champions League hopefuls Stuttgart will welcome Augsburg to MHPArena on Sunday.

The fourth-placed hosts have 18 points after nine matchweeks, with their latest outing a 3-1 defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig on November 1, while the 14th-placed visitors lost 1-0 against Borussia Dortmund on October 1 and have just seven points.

Match preview

The hosts produced their joint second-fewest shots on target in a top-flight match this season (four) when they faced Leipzig, but they have now scored in each of their last 16 domestic games.

Stuttgart's defeat ended a streak of five consecutive Bundesliga victories, but they have still won five of their last seven, as well as three of their last four, in all competitions.

Sebastian Hoeness should be credited for creating a formidable defensive outfit given no team across Europe’s top five leagues has conceded fewer home league goals (one) this season.

Die Roten's overall form at the back is still strong considering they have kept four clean sheets in their past seven fixtures, the latest of which came when they beat Feyenoord 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday.

Hoeness's side boast a perfect record at MHPArena having triumphed in all six of their outings at the stadium in 2025-26, netting at least two goals in five of those clashes.

Augsburg will be immensely frustrated by their defeat against Dortmund given they faced just 0.32 xG and three shots inside the box, while the only two attempts they faced in the second half were wayward efforts from distance.

The match was Fuggerstadter's third consecutive loss and fourth consecutive game without victory, and they have been beaten in seven of their past nine in all competitions.

Boss Sandro Wagner's side failed to find the back of the net in any of those defeats, and they have not kept a clean sheet in their last 10 fixtures.

Unfortunately for the visitors, they are winless against their hosts in their past eight meetings, losing all of the past five without scoring a single goal.

Augsburg have lost two and drawn one of their three most recent games on the road, with the club winning their first two matches away from home in 2025-26.

Team News

Stuttgart forward Ermedin Demirovic has not played for the club since October 5, so the goalscoring burden up front will continue to rest on Deniz Undav's shoulders.

Angelo Stiller has excelled in his side's double pivot, though Atakan Karazor has often freed him from some defensive responsibility in the middle of the pitch.

Goalkeeper Alexander Nubel is almost certain to be shielded by centre-backs Finn Jeltsch and Ramon Hendriks.

The only doubt Augsburg have ahead of the weekend's match is defender Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, who may not make the squad due to a knee issue.

Since there are concerns about Gouweleeuw's availability, expect to see a back three featuring Noahkai Banks, Chrislain Matsima and Keven Schlotterbeck.

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Vagnoman, Jeltsch, Hendriks, Mittelstadt; Karazor, Stiller; Leweling, El Khannouss, Fuhrich; Undav

Augsburg possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Banks, Matsima, Schlotterbeck; Fellhauer, Massengo, Rexhbecaj, Giannoulis; Rieder, Claude-Maurice; Komur

We say: Stuttgart 2-0 Augsburg

Stuttgart will be confident of securing three points despite their loss last time out in the Bundesliga, especially as Augsburg are in poor form.

The hosts have been formidable at home, and it is difficult to see them failing to claim yet another victory against the visitors, who have struggled on the road.

