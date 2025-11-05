Sports Mole previews Thursday's Europa League clash between Stuttgart and Feyenoord, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two clubs who are currently sitting outside of the top 24 will meet at the MHPArena as VfB Stuttgart welcome Dutch giants Feyenoord Rotterdam for a crucial Europa League encounter.

Both teams have struggled to pick up points on the continent, but both also boast encouraging domestic records, meaning we could be in for a tasty game this Thursday night.

Match preview

For all their good work on the domestic scene, Stuttgart are yet to find their groove on the European stage, having picked up just three points from as many league phase outings.

Sebastian Hoeness and his men kicked off their Europa League campaign with an encouraging 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo, but they have since fallen to successive defeats away at FC Basel and Fenerbahce.

As disappointing as that may seem, Stuttgart are actually in a rich vein of form, winning seven of their last 10 matches across all competitions – four of them to nil.

The Swabians have been particularly deadly at home, winning all five of their matches at the MHPArena – a run which has also seen them grab three clean sheets.

One slight negative for Stuttgart is the fact they will be coming into Thursday’s game on the back of a 3-1 defeat to RB Leipzig – one of three league defeats they have endured this season.

Feyenoord have a similar story to tell when it comes to their fortunes on both the domestic and European stages.

While Robin van Persie’s men have been able to climb to the top of the Eredivisie standings, their results in the Europa League have certainly left a bitter taste in their mouths.

The Dutch outfit kicked off their European journey with a couple of disappointing defeats to Braga and Aston Villa – two games in which Feyenoord failed to score a single goal.

De Stadionclub were able to shake off their continental woes a fortnight ago when the visit of Panathinaikos at De Kuip ended in a tremendous 3-1 victory for the hosts… something they will now be looking to build on.

Van Persie and his side will be making the trip to Germany on the back of a solid 3-1 win over FC Volendam in the league – a result which not only maintained Feyenoord’s position at the top of the table but also allowed them to return to winning ways following a frustrating 3-2 defeat to PSV Eindhoven a week prior.

Team News

Stuttgart are still missing forward Ermedin Demirovic, who is hoping to make his return from a foot injury in December.

DR Congo international Silas has recently been reintegrated into first team training, though the player remains ineligible to feature for the club in the Europa League after not being named in the official squad.

Lorenz Assignon is a doubt after picking up a shoulder injury last week, while young forward Justin Diehl continues his recovery from an ankle problem.

Captain Deniz Undav will lead the attack for Stuttgart as he looks to add to his two goal contributions in three games.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, are also struggling with a lengthy injury list as we approach Thursday’s Europa League clash.

Austrian defender Gernot Trauner (Achilles tendon), Polish midfielder Jakub Moder (back) and Thomas Beelen (broken leg) have all been out of action for a long period of time.

Young defender Malcolm Jeng has missed the last six matches with a leg injury, while Jordan Bos was absent over the weekend against FC Volendam.

Ayase Ueda is expected to lead the attack for Feyenoord, having scored 10 goals in his last nine games across all competitions – including a brace last Saturday.

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Hendriks, Jeltsch, Jaquez; Mittelstadt, Stiller, Karazor, Andres; Leweling, El Khannouss; Undav

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Wellenreuther; Smal, Watanabe, Ahmedhodzic, Read; Valente, Targhalline, Hwang; Sauer, Ueda, Hadj Moussa

We say: Stuttgart 2-2 Feyenoord

Stuttgart have not been involved in a single draw this season, but we expect that to change when they take on a determined Feyenoord side.

Both these teams are capable of scoring goals, which is why we are backing a high-scoring draw over in Germany.

