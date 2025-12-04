Leeds United transfer news: Whites in three-team battle for Norwegian sensation?

By Carter White | 04 Dec 2025 12:31 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 12:46

Leeds United have reportedly joined Brighton & Hove Albion and Bournemouth in the race for Tromso II midfielder Jens Hjerto-Dahl.

The Whites produced a magnificent result at Elland Road on Wednesday night, defeating Chelsea by a 3-1 scoreline.

Daniel Farke's troops had started to slide towards the bottom-three places, but goals from Jaka Bijol, Ao Tanaka and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have eased worries of a relegation battle.

As a result of the impressive success over the Club World Cup winners, Leeds are up to 14 points in the Premier League standings.

Looking to record back-to-back successes, Farke's troops host current champions Liverpool on Saturday evening at Elland Road.

Leeds join Brighton, Bournemouth in midfielder race?

According to Football Insider, newly-promoted Leeds are looking to sign one of Scandinavia's top footballing talents in the near future.

The report claims that the Yorkshire-based outfit are monitoring the progress of Tromso midfielder Hjerto-Dahl.

As well as the Elland Road club, it is understood that both Brighton and Bournemouth are also keen on the 20-year-old.

The Premier League trio mentioned are supposedly set for major competition for Hjerto-Dahl, who is admired by top-flight clubs in France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

With his contract at Tromso expiring in the summer of 2027, the midfielder could make the leap to a top-five European league in January.

Who is Hjerto-Dahl?

Yet to make a senior appearance for Norway, Hjerto-Dahl is still one of his nation's best footballing prospects at the moment.

The 20-year-old has shone on the senior stage for Tromso, providing 10 goal contributions across Eliteserien and Conference League action in 2025.

As a result, Hjerto-Dahl is being tipped for bigger things, with a move to the Premier League on the cards during the January transfer window.