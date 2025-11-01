Aston Villa and Leeds United are allegedly interested in signing a PSV Eindhoven star during the winter transfer window.

Aston Villa and Leeds United have allegedly identified a PSV Eindhoven star player as a potential winter transfer target.

Despite their indifferent starts to the new campaign, both Unai Emery and Daniel Farke will be satisfied with their current positions in the Premier League table.

Ahead of Saturday's fixture at Liverpool, Villa are eighth and just three points adrift of second place, while newly-promoted Leeds are six points clear of the relegation zone.

Nevertheless, each of Villa and Leeds have scored just nine goals in as many top-flight fixtures during 2025-26, leaving the final third as an area of concern.

According to TBR Football, the two English giants are contemplating whether to try to sign Ismael Saibari at the turn of the year.

Why may Premier League clubs move for Saibari?

Saibari has been with PSV since July 2020, initially spending time in the reserve ranks before flourishing as a star in the first team.

Not only has the 24-year-old won two Eredivisie titles and two KNVB Beker trophies, the 17-cap Morocco international has produced highly-impressive numbers in the final third.

A total of 33 goals and 21 assists have come from 120 appearances in all competitions, with 10 of his strikes coming in this season's Dutch top flight and Champions League.

With a new contract until 2029 having been penned last year, Saibari is seemingly happy with life at PSV, but offers for his signature are inevitable if he continues his recent form.

The report claims that West Ham United, Everton, Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion are also giving consideration to a bid for the playmaker.

Would PSV consider mid-season sale?

Looking to win a third successive Eredivisie crown, PSV are unlikely to consider selling Saibari unless they are presented with a proposal too tempting to turn down.

Although they hold a three-point lead in the top-flight standings, Feyenoord hold a game in hand, highlighting that this year's title race could be more competitive than some of the previous campaigns.

Saibari's versatility has proven to be invaluable this season, while his eight league goals have come from the last six fixtures.

With over three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, PSV chiefs may feel that there is no logical reason to cash in until next summer at the very earliest.