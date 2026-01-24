Arsenal transfer news: Gunners hold 'internal discussions' for Real Madrid player

By Seye Omidiora | 24 Jan 2026 19:10

Arsenal are reportedly looking to sign another centre-back to add to their current options.

Mikel Arteta has prioritised the recruitment of versatile defensive profiles over the past few seasons to ensure the squad can compete across multiple fronts.

While the Gunners currently boast one of the most robust defensive units in European football, the recruitment team remain active in identifying high-potential prospects who can provide long-term depth.

The latest focus of internal discussions at the Emirates Stadium is believed to involve a teenage defender based in the Spanish capital.

Arsenal 'consider' move for Real Madrid defender

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

BBC Sport report that Arsenal have held internal discussions regarding a potential move for Real Madrid's Victor Valdepenas.

The 19-year-old has caught the eye of the Gunners' scouting network after making his senior debut for the Spanish giants in a La Liga clash against Alaves last month.

The Spain U-20 international is a left-footed central defender who also possesses the technical proficiency to operate as a full-back.

While no formal offer has been submitted, the North London club are understood to be evaluating whether to formalise their interest during the current window or wait until the summer.

Valdepenas reportedly has a release clause in the region of £43m, which could prove to be a significant hurdle for any mid-season pursuit.

Victor Valdepenas: Do Arsenal need another centre-back?

© Imago / Mijanphoto

While the squad is currently well-stocked with the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, the addition of a left-footed specialist remains an attractive proposition for Arteta.

Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie are the usual stand-ins, while Ben White, Jurrien Timber and Ricardo Calafiori can all play at centre-back if need be.

Nevertheless, Hincapie is on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, with the deal including only an option to buy for around £45m (€52m).

If Hincapie were to leave without Arsenal exercising their option to buy, the North London club might need to sign another left-footed defender, which underlines the potential importance of Valdepenas.