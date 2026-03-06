Preview: Benfica vs Porto - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 06 Mar 2026 23:46

Benfica have a direct opportunity to reduce their deficit to the Primeira Liga summit as they welcome leaders Porto to Estadio da Luz for Saturday’s O’Classico.

Both sides are meeting for the third time this season, with the Eagles earning a goalless draw in the league meeting at Estadio do Dragao in October before being eliminated from the Taca de Portugal in a 1–0 defeat at the same ground in January.

Match preview

Benfica’s Taca de Portugal elimination at Porto was the second setback in consecutive matches, having been knocked out of the League Cup semi-final by Braga a week prior, narrowing the options for silverware in Jose Mourinho’s second stint at the club.

The Portuguese manager recently saw his side exit the Champions League playoffs on a 3–1 aggregate defeat following a 2–1 loss in their return leg at Real Madrid, bringing an end to their journey in yet another competition.

That leaves Benfica with only the Primeira Liga to compete in, and they bounced back from their continental setback with a 2–1 league victory at Gil Vicente last weekend, when Andreas Schjelderup scored a 73rd-minute winner after Antonio Silva’s opener had been cancelled.

Currently on a four-game winning streak in the Portuguese top flight, the Eagles are also unbeaten in 39 matches in the competition (W28, D11), dating back to their loss against Casa Pia on Matchday 19 last term.

Despite being the only side yet to suffer a defeat in the league this season, Benfica sit third in the Primeira Liga standings, four points behind second-placed Sporting Lisbon and seven adrift of leaders Porto, with this weekend’s Classico offering the Reds a direct opportunity to trim the deficit and strengthen their late title challenge.

The Eagles have won each of their last five league games at Da Luz, so they should be confident entering this high-stakes clash, especially having recorded victories the last two times they hosted this fixture.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Meanwhile, there has been a downturn in Porto’s fortunes on the road, with the Dragons failing to win three of their last four away matches (D1, L2), the most recent being a 1–0 defeat to Sporting on Tuesday in the first leg of their Taca de Portugal semi-final.

That loss came on the back of a 3–1 league success over Estoril Praia, with the Blue and Whites securing maximum points late on, as William Jose converted from the spot in stoppage time before Terem Moffi wrapped up the victory moments later with his first goal for the club.

Currently on a three-game winning run in the Primeira Liga, Francesco Farioli’s men have taken maximum points from 21 of their 24 league matches (D2, L1), an impressive return that leaves them four points clear of second-placed Sporting.

With the Lions playing a day earlier away to fourth-placed Braga, Porto could see their advantage trimmed before kicking a ball, and will aim to at least maintain their lead at the top, buoyed by a formidable record of 11 victories from 12 away league outings, making them the best travellers in the division.

The Blue and Whites are also second to none defensively, conceding the fewest goals in the Primeira Liga campaign (8) while keeping the most clean sheets (17), and they will hope that resilience proves decisive at Da Luz on Sunday.



Benfica Primeira Liga form:

Benfica form (all competitions):

Porto Primeira Liga form:

Porto form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Benfica are sweating over the fitness of Fredrik Aursnes, who was forced off in last weekend’s trip to Gil Vicente, leaving the Norwegian midfielder a major doubt for Sunday’s Classico.

Absent in that match due to a back problem, Georgiy Sudakov is also uncertain to feature, while Bruma could miss a fourth consecutive outing and Joao Veloso continues to nurse a shoulder injury.

Having gone four games without scoring, Vangelis Pavlidis will be eager to rediscover his touch and aims to add to his 20 league goals, keeping him just two behind Sporting’s Luis Suarez in the Golden Boot race.

Meanwhile, Porto appear short in attack, with Samu Omorodion and Luuk de Jong sidelined for the season with knee injuries, while winger Borja Sainz could miss a third straight game for personal reasons.

Defensively, the Dragons will again be without long-term absentee Nehuen Perez, who is recovering from an Achilles tendon problem, while Jan Bednarek remains doubtful after being forced off in the Portuguese Cup defeat to Sporting.

Veteran centre-back Thiago Silva has missed the last three fixtures due to injury, though he is in an advanced stage of recovery, and it would not be surprising if the 41-year-old earns some minutes this weekend.

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Dedic, A Silva, Otamendi, Dahl; Rios, Barreiro; Prestianni, Rafa Silva, Schjelderup; Pavlidis

Porto possible starting lineup:

D Costa; A Costa, Rosario, Kiwior, Zaidu; Froholdt, Varela, Veiga; Pepe, Gul, Pietuszewski

We say: Benfica 1-0 Porto

Benfica are desperate to take maximum points to revive their title challenge and enter the clash with the advantage of fresher legs, as Porto are likely to feel the effects of consecutive high-profile away games.

The Eagles secured a 4–1 victory the last time they hosted this fixture, but this one is expected to be tighter given Porto’s resilient defence.



