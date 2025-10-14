The agent of Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski speaks out following claims that the Blaugrana have decided not to renew the Polish veteran's contract.

Lewandowski is due to leave Barca as a free agent at the end of the season, although the La Liga champions can trigger a 12-month extension to keep him at the club until the summer of 2027.

La Blaugrana have allegedly decided against activating that clause, though, and Lewandowski will therefore bring the curtain down on four years in Catalonia when the current campaign ends.

Lewandowski will be approaching his 38th birthday by the time his Barcelona contract expires, but the lethal attacker defied his years last season with a masterful 42 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions.

Now, Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi has broken his silence on his client's future, denying claims that a decision has been made and also confirming that there have been no firm bids from Saudi Arabia.

Robert Lewandowski agent speaks out on Barcelona transfer reports

"Lewandowski's contract with Barcelona expires in the summer of 2026, and no decisions have been made yet," Zahavi told 365Scores, as quoted by Sport.

"We have to wait and see what happens in the coming days. There is nothing official regarding negotiations with Saudi Arabian teams. There are no offers at this time."

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have also been credited with an interest in the former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich striker, who would reportedly be offered a two-year deal with a lucrative wage should he choose to move to the Super Lig.

Lewandowski is already the highest-paid player at Barcelona on £348,780 a week - according to Capology - but his proposed exit would free up a large chunk of the Blaugrana wage bill for new, younger arrivals.

The Poland international boasts a stellar total of 105 goals and 20 assists in 156 appearances for Barcelona since his 2022 arrival, winning two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and one Supercopa de Espana with La Blaugrana.

The case for and against Robert Lewandowski staying at Barcelona

Lewandowski was already well into the second half of his career when he left Bayern Munich, but age is often just a number for the best centre-forwards on the planet, as he has proved during his four years in Spain.

Thanks to the presence of the speedy Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Marcus Rashford, Lewandowski does not need to rely on his declining speed, and four goals from nine games this season is hardly a terrible return.

However, concerns will naturally arise over the veteran's fitness over the coming months - even if he has only missed 18 games for club and country since joining Barcelona - and La Blaugrana must also consider the financial aspect of retaining his services.

Even if Barca wanted to replace Lewandowski up front next summer, it is not impossible to envisage the club triggering his contract extension and selling him to Saudi Arabia for a respectable fee, thus recouping some of the £39.2m they spent on his services.

Barcelona should not stand in his way of a free transfer if Lewandowski desires, though, and five ideal replacements have already been identified for La Blaugrana.