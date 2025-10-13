Sports Mole looks at five possible forward signings Barcelona could make during this summer's transfer window to replace Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona have reportedly decided against extending Robert Lewandowski's contract for a further 12 months, with the striker therefore set to leave Camp Nou on a free transfer in June 2026.

Lewandowski has scored 105 goals and registered 20 assists in 156 appearances for Barcelona since his arrival from Bayern Munich in 2022, including four goals in nine outings this term.

However, the 37-year-old has had fitness problems this season, and the decision has allegedly been made to allow the experienced forward to depart on a free transfer next summer.

With that in mind, Sports Mole looks at five possible replacements for the Poland international, including potential asking prices for each player.

Age: 25

Potential asking price: £90m

Alvarez has scored 26 goals and registered 11 assists in 66 appearances for Atletico since making the move to the club from Manchester City in the summer of 2024.

The 25-year-old actually scored 36 goals and registered 19 assists in 103 games for Man City, but he left to become a starting striker elsewhere, with Erling Haaland present at the Etihad Stadium.

Alvarez is believed to be hugely admired by senior figures at Barcelona, and the Argentina international looks to be the perfect fit for the Catalan giants considering his quality and winning mentality.

This season, Alvarez has seven goals and three assists in nine appearances for Diego Simeone's side, and he allegedly has concerns over how much silverware he could win with Atletico.

However, Barcelona would find it tough to afford the South American, with Atletico highly unlikely to listen to offers of under £90m for one of the best attackers in world football.

Age: 32

Potential asking price: £56m

Kane has been in red-hot form for Bayern this season, scoring 18 times in 10 appearances at the start of the 2025-26 campaign, including 11 goals in six Bundesliga matches.

The England captain has also scored four goals in two Champions League appearances this season, while his overall record for Bayern since a 2023 move from Tottenham Hotspur is 103 goals in 106 outings.

Kane's future is currently the subject of much speculation, though, with Manchester United and Tottenham believed to be interested in bringing him back to the Premier League next summer.

There have also been suggestions that Barcelona are keen, and Kane could be available for around £56m in the middle of 2026, with the release clause in his Bayern contract thought to decrease with each window that passes.

Kane remains one of the best strikers in world football, but it would still be a big ask for Barcelona to pay £56m for a player who will be 33 before the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

Karl Etta Eyong (Levante)

Age: 21

Potential asking price: £13.5m

Etta Eyong's situation is an interesting one, with the striker being sold to Levante by Villarreal for just £2.6m over the summer despite the fact that he started the campaign in electric form.

A number of leading clubs in world football are believed to be interested in the 21-year-old, who has five goals and three assists in eight appearances for Villarreal and Levante in La Liga this term.

Any sale in excess of £13m would lead to Levante keeping 80% of the profit next summer, but Villarreal do have first refusal on the Cameroon international and can therefore match any bid that arrives.

Etta Eyong is set to leave next summer due to the growing interest in his services, and it is understood that he is fast emerging as a leading target for the Catalan giants.

The Cameroonian also allegedly wants to move to Barcelona next summer despite interest from the Premier League in the shape of Manchester United.

Samu Aghehowa (Porto)

Age: 21

Potential asking price: £65m

Samu has scored 32 goals in 53 appearances for Porto since making the move to the Portuguese giants from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2024, and there is currently a host of speculation surrounding his future.

A number of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Man United, were linked with the Spain international during the recent transfer window, while Tottenham Hotspur are also believed to be interested.

Samu has a £87m release clause in his Porto contract, but it is understood that Barcelona would only be willing to pay £52m for the striker, so a compromise could be found in the region of £65m.

The striker has managed five goals in eight appearances in all competitions for Porto this season, while he has previous experience of La Liga with both Granada and Alaves.

Atletico will surely be regretting allowing Samu to leave without giving him a proper chance, and he could be one of the big movers in the transfer market over the next couple of years.

Age: 29

Potential asking price: £56m

Another name on Barcelona's striker shortlist could be Guirassy, with the 29-year-old boasting an excellent record since making the move to Dortmund from Stuttgart.

The striker has scored 44 goals and registered 12 assists in 58 matches for BVB, following on from the 44 goals and five assists that he struck in 58 games for Stuttgart, which are both sensational records.

Guirassy allegedly has a special release clause in his contract which would allow Barcelona to sign him for £56m during next summer's transfer window, and the Catalan side could be tempted to make a move.

The Guinea international has scored six goals and registered three assists in eight appearances for BVB this term, including four goals and one assist in five Bundesliga matches.

Guirassy has also previously been linked with a move to the Premier League, and a number of clubs from England's top flight are said to be keeping a close eye on his situation at Signal Iduna Park.