Barcelona are reportedly considering making a move for Porto striker Samu Aghehowa during next summer's transfer window, with the Catalan outfit said to be willing to pay €60m (£52m) for his services.

The Spain international made the move from Atletico Madrid to Porto in the summer of 2024, and he has been in excellent scoring form for the Portuguese giants, netting 32 times in 53 appearances.

Samu's future was the subject of speculation during the recent transfer window, with a number of clubs, including teams from the Premier League, thought to have considered making a move for him.

Manchester United are believed to have considered making an offer for the 21-year-old to solve their forward issues, while Tottenham Hotspur are thought to be admirers of him.

However, according to Fichajes, the strongest interest is coming from Barcelona, with Hansi Flick's side said to be giving serious consideration to moving for him during next summer's transfer window.

Barcelona 'lining up' £52m move for Porto's Samu

Samu has a €100m (£87m) release clause in his Porto contract, but Barcelona would allegedly only be willing to pay €60m (£52m) for the striker, who has previously played in Spain for Granada and Alaves.

The attacker started his career with Granada before making the move to Atletico in 2023, but he failed to make a single appearance for the Red and Whites, spending the 2023-24 campaign on loan at Alaves.

Chelsea came close to signing him in 2024, but Porto eventually won the race for his signature.

This season, Samu has managed five goals in eight appearances in all competitions, and he is in the Spain squad for their October internationals against Georgia and Belgium.

Will Lewandowski leave Barcelona next summer?

Robert Lewandowski only has a contract at Barcelona until the end of the campaign, but the Catalan outfit have the option to extend the 37-year-old's deal for a further 12 months until the summer of 2027.

The Poland international has scored four times in nine appearances this season, but Barcelona's sporting director Deco has not offered any guarantees when it comes to his future.

“We’re not going to talk about renewals in October. We’re taking it step by step. He’s one of the best strikers of recent years, a top-level player. He’s helped us a lot," Deco told Catalunya Radio.

“He’s scored more than 40 goals, but we will analyse it. It’s time to talk about getting injured players back."

Barcelona are also believed to be tracking Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy, with the 29-year-old allegedly regarded as a potential option for the Catalan team to replace Lewandowski.