Barcelona could allegedly sign Borussia Dortmund centre-forward Serhou Guirassy for £56m during next summer's transfer window.

Barcelona could reportedly sign Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy for €65m (£56m) during next summer's transfer window due to a clause in his contract.

The 29-year-old has scored 44 goals and registered 12 assists in 58 appearances for Dortmund since making the move to the Bundesliga giants from Stuttgart in 2024.

Guirassy has actually scored 68 times in 106 Bundesliga appearances across spells with FC Koln, Stuttgart and BVB, while he has 16 goals in 20 Champions League outings during his career.

Including the Club World Cup, the striker has managed 10 goals and three assists in his last 13 appearances for BVB, including five goals and three assists across seven outings in the league and Champions League this term.

Guirassy has a contract with Dortmund until June 2028, with BVB thought to value him at €100m (£87m).

Dortmund's Guirassy 'on Barcelona's radar' for 2026

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, there is a special release clause in his contract which would allow clubs such as Barcelona to sign him for a more affordable €65m (£56m).

Robert Lewandowski's contract at Camp Nou is due to expire next summer, and Barcelona's sporting director Deco has not offered any guarantees when it comes to the striker's future.

“We’re not going to talk about renewals in October. We’re taking it step by step. He’s one of the best strikers of recent years, a top-level player. He’s helped us a lot," Deco told Catalunya Radio.

“He’s scored more than 40 goals, but we will analyse it. It’s time to talk about getting injured players back."

Lewandowski has scored four times in nine appearances this season, although the 37-year-old has had fitness problems in the early stages of the campaign.

Will Barcelona sign a new striker next summer?

The expectation is that Barcelona will bring in a new striker in 2026, although Deco has suggested that the La Liga champions would be prepared to play a season with a false nine.

Ferran Torres has impressed as a roaming striker this season, scoring five times and registering one assist in 10 appearances in all competitions.

“You shouldn’t get obsessed with a ‘9’, you might be wrong,” said Deco. “Maybe you can play without a ‘9’. It’s not the time to talk about signings. Ferran can play as a ‘9’.

“PSG, the European champions, won the Champions League without a striker. Talking about a ‘9’ is a bit of a mistake, even though there are good players.”

Barcelona suffered a 4-1 defeat to Sevilla in La Liga last weekend, and the Catalan giants will be bidding to bounce back when they resume their domestic campaign against Girona on October 18.