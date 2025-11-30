Preview: RB Leipzig vs Magdeburg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 30 Nov 2025 23:12 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 07:21

RB Leipzig continue their hunt for a third DFB-Pokal crown when they welcome Magdeburg to the Red Bull Arena for a third-round clash this Tuesday night.

The Bundesliga outfit have endured a couple of bogey results in recent weeks, while Der Blau ended a four-match losing run over the weekend, filling them with a bit of confidence ahead of Tuesday’s game.

Match preview

With no European football on their agenda, RB Leipzig will be looking to make a serious dent in their DFB-Pokal campaign – a competition they have excelled at in recent years.

Die Roten Bullen have reached the cup final four times over the last seven seasons, enjoying back-to-back triumphs in 2022 and 2023.

As well as chasing their fourth major trophy in five years, Leipzig will be looking to shake off their recent wobbles, which have seen them drop four points in three Bundesliga games.

Ole Werner’s men have lost ground on league leaders Bayern Munich following a 3-1 loss to Hoffenheim and a goalless draw with Borussia Monchengladbach last Friday night.

While Leipzig remain second in the Bundesliga, a big midweek cup victory certainly would not do their confidence any harm as they prepare for a big league clash with Eintracht Frankfurt next weekend.

© Imago / Björn Reinhardt

Magdeburg, on the other hand, will see Tuesday’s cup encounter in Leipzig as somewhat of a free hit.

The second-tier outfit are in the midst of a woeful season, with the club currently rooted to the bottom of the 2. Bundesliga table, sitting three points away from safety.

Despite their struggles, Magdeburg shocked the entire competition over the weekend as they picked up just their third league win of the season – not just any victory, but a 3-0 thumping of mid-table Nurnberg.

For a team with the joint-worst attacking record in their competition, it was a major surprise to see Der Blau rattle the net three times in one game.

Then again, that does tend to follow a trend, with Magdeburg scoring exactly three goals in three of their five victories this season – two of those in the cup.

Truthfully speaking, the expectations on Magdeburg are minimal, though testing themselves against a potential Bundesliga title contender will at least take their minds away from a relegation battle.

RB Leipzig DFB Pokal form:

W W

RB Leipzig form (all competitions):

W W W L W D

Magdeburg DFB Pokal form:

W W

Magdeburg form (all competitions):

W W L L L W

Team News

© Imago / Picture Point LE

With RB Leipzig looking to have a serious crack at the DFB-Pokal this season, Werner may not go too crazy with squad rotation.

On top of that, the head coach is dealing with a number of injury worries, including defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu, who is nursing a muscle problem.

Teammate Benjamin Henrichs has not played a single minute of competitive football this calendar year due to an Achilles tendon injury, and he is not expected back until January.

Kevin Kampl has been out of action for personal reasons, while Romulo Cardoso and Assan Ouedraogo have been struggling with knee injuries.

Magdeburg, meanwhile, will be able to rely on defender Marcus Mathisen, who picked up his fifth yellow card of the season on Saturday, which suspends him from the next league fixture.

Poland’s Mateusz Zukowski recently returned from a foot injury and marked his first home game back by scoring a brace against Nurnberg last weekend.

When it comes to the injury front, Daniel Heber, Alexander Holmstrom, Jean Hugonet and Samuel Loric are all doubts.

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Vandevoordt; Raum, Lukeba, Orban, Baku; Baumgartner, Seiwald, Schlager; Nusa, Harder, Diomande

Magdeburg possible starting lineup:

Reimann; Musonda, Muller, Mathisen, Hercher; Michel, Gnaka, Ulrich; Atik, Zukowski, Nollenberger

We say: RB Leipzig 5-0 Magdeburg

The gulf in quality between these two teams is enormous, and we expect the final scoreline to reflect that.

The hosts are determined to have a serious stab at the DFB-Pokal, and they are unlikely to be troubled by a struggling side from the division below.

