Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Utrecht: Predicted XI for Europa League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Dec 2025 17:50 , Last updated: 09 Dec 2025 20:45

Nottingham Forest could be without as many as 10 players for Thursday’s Europa League clash with FC Utrecht at Stadion Galgenwaard.

Ola Aina, Douglas Luiz, Taiwo Awoniyi (all thigh), Oleksandr Zinchenko (hip), Dilane Bakwa (unspecified), Chris Wood and Angus Gunn (both knee) all remain sidelined with injuries. Gunn and Awoniyi are also ineligible along with Omari Hutchinson and Jair Cunha who were not selected in Forest’s Europa League squad.

Ryan Yates was withdrawn just 15 minutes after coming on as a substitute in Forest’s 3-0 Premier League defeat to Everton last weekend and the midfielder is not expected to be involved against Utrecht.

Key defender Murillo, who has been dealing with a hamstring issue and illness, has missed Forest’s last three games and is a doubt for Thursday, so Morato may continue at the heart of the defence alongside Nikola Milenkovic.

John Victor will hope to earn a recall between the sticks at the expense of Matz Sels, while head coach Sean Dyche will consider handing Zach Abbott a second successive Europa League start in defence, potentially at the expense of Nicolo Savona as Neco Williams continues at left-back.

Nicolas Dominguez could be tasked with operating alongside Ibrahim Sangare in centre-midfield, with James McAtee potentially starting in the number 10 role if Morgan Gibbs-White makes way from the first XI.

Dan Ndoye and Callum Hudson-Odoi are the most likely duo to begin on the flanks, while Arnaud Kalimuendo will battle with Igor Jesus for a start up front.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup: Victor; Abbott, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Dominguez, Sangare; Ndoye, McAtee, Hudson-Odoi; Kalimuendo