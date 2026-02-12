Thomas Tuchel to sign new England contract 'today' as Man Utd, Real Madrid suffer major blow

By Ben Knapton | 12 Feb 2026 08:50 , Last updated: 12 Feb 2026 08:50

England head coach Thomas Tuchel is reportedly expected to sign a new deal as Three Lions manager until 2028, months before the 2026 World Cup commences.

The former Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund boss signed an 18-month contract - taking him up to the end of the upcoming global gathering - when he was sworn in as Gareth Southgate's permanent successor in early 2025.

Tuchel has since made a flawless start to life as Three Lions head coach in a competitive sense, masterminding eight wins from eight in World Cup 2026 Qualifying as England topped Group K with ease.

The Euro 2020 and 2024 runners-up became the first UEFA nation to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, and they did so without conceding a single goal in any of their preliminary matches.

The only blot on Tuchel's notebook so far has been a 3-1 friendly defeat to Senegal - as well as a couple of uninspiring performances against Andorra - and the 52-year-old is now set to stay on for longer regardless of what happens this summer.

When could Thomas Tuchel's new England contract be announced?

According to The Times, Tuchel is anticipated to sign a new contract with the FA until 2028, which would also see the German guide England into the next European Championships on home soil.

The governing body could supposedly even confirm Tuchel's contract extension as early as Thursday, before England discover their opponents for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, the draw for which begins at 5pm UK time.

The FA are thought to be keen to eradicate any 'instability' or 'doubt' within players' minds ahead of the World Cup, which any lingering uncertainty over Tuchel's post-mundial future could have triggered.

England memorably extended Fabio Capello's contract before the 2010 World Cup, but the report adds that the two situations are not comparable, as the latter only expressed a desire to sign improved terms amid interest from Inter Milan.

In contrast, Tuchel's willingness to stay on as England head coach for longer has been out in the open for months, and the hope is that his players can undertake their World Cup duties with more freedom now that his future is secured.

Thomas Tuchel's England extension deals two huge clubs a major blow

The managerial merry-go-round in Europe is showing no sign of slowing down following Sean Dyche's departure from Nottingham Forest, although the Tricky Trees were never going to be serious contenders to lure Tuchel.

However, the German's expected contract extension with England will come as a significant blow to two European giants, including one member of the Premier League's traditional Big Six.

Manchester United had allegedly considered Tuchel as a leading contender to take over from Michael Carrick at the end of the season, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a 'big admirer' of the England head coach.

Tuchel was also seen as a potential candidate for the Real Madrid position, as Alvaro Arbeloa has not truly convinced in the role, while Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain may all be on the lookout for new managers this summer.

Winning a trophy with England appears to be Tuchel's number one career goal, though, and news of his pre-World Cup renewal is excellent for everyone associated with the Three Lions.