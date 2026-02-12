Real Madrid transfer news: Four right-backs lined up to challenge Alexander-Arnold, three coming from the Premier League

By Axel Clody | 12 Feb 2026 08:51

Real Madrid's right flank could undergo significant changes in summer 2026, with Dani Carvajal potentially not extending his contract.

By signing Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer of 2025, the Spanish club thought they had found their starting right-back for many years to come. But the 27-year-old Englishman has been far from convincing since his arrival at Real Madrid – 12 appearances, 1 goal, no assists. So much so that a return to Liverpool recently came to the fore. But the Reds have closed the door.

At the same time, according to journalist Mario Cortegana (The Athletic), the Madrid club do not intend to extend Dani Carvajal's contract for the time being. The 34-year-old Spaniard could therefore very likely leave Real on a free transfer at the end of the current season.

The side currently managed by Alvaro Arbeloa will therefore need to find a solution on the right, to compensate for Dani Carvajal's potential departure... or even that of Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Malo Gusto: A new Frenchman at Real Madrid?

As reported by Madrid Universal, Malo Gusto is of interest to Real Madrid for next summer. While the source requires confirmation, the Frenchman appears to fit the profile: young (22), while performing at a major club, and recently breaking into the France squad (8 caps).

Having left Lyon in 2023, the right-back has established himself at Chelsea, enjoying a good season so far – 32 matches, 2 goals, 3 assists.

And while Fichajes recently claimed that Liam Rosenior (Chelsea) could face a choice between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Malo Gusto, it could ultimately be the next Real Madrid coach who has both options available for the 2026-27 season.

Pedro Porro: The future Carvajal at Real Madrid?

The 26-year-old Spaniard was on Real Madrid's radar in 2024, according to GiveMeSport, before the Spanish club seized the Trent Alexander-Arnold opportunity.

Could the La Liga runners-up revisit Pedro Porro in 2026? Older (26) and more expensive than Malo Gusto – £34m (€40m) compared to £15m (€18m) according to Transfermarkt – the Spurs player nonetheless boasts serious experience with Spain (18 caps), currently being the starting right-back. Something that always carries weight at Real Madrid.

Diogo Dalot: Manchester United's versatile defender

As reported last December by Team Talk, Real Madrid are lurking for the Portuguese. Out of contract in June 2028, Diogo Dalot is causing some hesitation at Manchester United, which the Spanish club could exploit as early as this summer.

Valued at £23.5m (€28m) by Transfermarkt, the 31-cap international has the advantage of versatility, being able to play on both the right and left. A factor that could interest Real Madrid even more, given they must deal with recurring injuries to their defenders.

Denzel Dumfries: The experienced solution for Real Madrid

Never linked with Real Madrid, the Dutchman is nonetheless regularly mentioned in connection with the Premier League, with Inter open to a departure should a "serious and attractive" offer arrive, according to Team Talk from December 2025.

Linked with Manchester United, Newcastle United and Aston Villa, Denzel Dumfries is valued at £21m (€25m) by Transfermarkt. However, his age (29) could give Real Madrid pause, and they will also need to monitor the player's return to fitness, as he is injured until March.