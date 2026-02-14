Pedro Neto achieves rare Chelsea feat as winger ends 117-year wait with hat-trick in commanding FA Cup win

By Ben Sully | 14 Feb 2026 00:18 , Last updated: 14 Feb 2026 00:18

Pedro Neto became the first Chelsea player in 117 years to score a hat-trick on a Friday with his match-winning display in the 4-0 FA Cup win over Hull City.

Neto opened the scoring in Friday's fourth-round tie with a sublime finish from outside the box, before he scored directly from a corner to double Chelsea's advantage.

The Portugal international completed his first senior hat-trick in the 71st minute, around ten minutes after Estevao had thumped home Chelsea's third.

Not only did Neto fire Chelsea into the fifth-round draw, but he also achieved a rare feat with an impressive performance at the MKM Stadium.

"That's the magic they've been missing!" ?



Pedro Neto gives Chelsea the lead ? pic.twitter.com/iBaj0DKITu — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 13, 2026

Neto achieves rare Chelsea goalscoring feat

As per Opta, Neto became the first Chelsea player to register a hat-trick on a Friday since George Hilsdon scored three against Middlesbrough 1909.

The Portuguese's treble also represented the first time that a player from the English top flight has netted a hat-trick in a competitive game on Friday the 13th.

As a result of his exploits against Hull, Neto has now taken his goal tally to double digits for the season, having scored five in the Premier League, four in the FA Cup and one in the EFL Cup.

That said, Neto will be keen to add to his Premier League tally, having gone over two months without a top-flight goal.

A magical performance from Pedro Neto! ??✨ pic.twitter.com/IlM06FeEtx — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 13, 2026

Estevao sets new club record

While Neto stole the headlines, he was not the only one to achieve a goal-scoring record in Friday's dominant win.

Estevao scored his first FA Cup goal in the contest, taking his overall tally to seven goals in 32 competitive appearances.

As a result, the 18-year-old has now set a new record for the most goals scored by a Chelsea teenager in a single campaign since the Premier League era began in 1992.

Liam Rosenior's side will now turn their focus to a Premier League home game against Burnley on February 21, before they start March with a mammoth clash against London rivals Arsenal.