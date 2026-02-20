Team News: Man City vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Feb 2026 20:00

Still attempting to chase down Arsenal in the Premier League title race, Manchester welcome European hopefuls Newcastle United to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday night.

The Citizens recently beat the Magpies 5-1 on aggregate in the EFL Cup semi-finals, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

MAN CITY

Out: Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel), Jeremy Doku (calf)

Doubtful: Max Alleyne (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, O'Reilly; Bernardo, Cherki; Semenyo, Haaland

NEWCASTLE

Out: Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring), Tino Livramento (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee), Lewis Miley (thigh), Yoane Wissa (knock)

Doubtful: Sven Botman (back)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Joelinton, Tonali; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes; Gordon