Mohamed Salah's five greatest Liverpool moments

By Saikat Mandal | 25 Mar 2026 22:00 , Last updated: 25 Mar 2026 22:11

Mere mortals spend their careers chasing a single iconic moment, but not Mohamed Salah, who has been rewriting destiny in golden letters ever since he first stepped onto the Anfield turf.

The “Egyptian King”, as he is fondly known, has confirmed that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, bringing an end to a nine-year spell defined by legacy, glory, and unmatched brilliance.

Salah played a transformative role in reshaping Liverpool’s modern history under Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot, leaving behind memories that will remain etched in the hearts of the Kop for generations.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players to have graced the Premier League, his statistics alone are extraordinary, but they only tell part of the story.

Here, Sports Mole picks out five of Mo Salah's greatest Liverpool moments.

Penalty vs Tottenham: Champions League final

© Imago / SOPA Images

After a heartbreaking night in Kyiv, where Salah left the pitch in tears following his injury against Real Madrid, the stage was set for redemption 12 months later on the grandest occasion once again.

By his own admission, the Egyptian talisman did something entirely different from what he had rehearsed all week in training, as instinct took over in the moment, and the result was a thunderous left-footed strike that rippled the net, setting Liverpool on their way to a sixth Champions League triumph in their illustrious history.

Nemesis for Man Utd: Hat-trick at Old Trafford

© Iconsport / ActionPlus, Iconsport

Salah has relished facing Manchester United more than any other opponent, establishing himself as a relentless tormentor of Liverpool’s fiercest rivals.

In 2020, Salah's late strike at Anfield, set up by Alisson Becker, sparked wild celebrations on a cold winter night and, more importantly, instilled a genuine belief within Liverpool that their 30-year wait for a Premier League title was finally nearing its end.

The wizard returned to Old Trafford two years later and silenced any lingering doubts, becoming the first opposition player in the Premier League era to score a hat-trick at the iconic venue.

Solo stunner against Man City

© Iconsport / Bradley Ormesher, The Times, News Licensing, ABACAPRESS.COM

Over the years, Liverpool fans have been treated to a catalogue of stunning goals from the Reds' winger, making it almost impossible to single out the very best.

Perhaps the purest expression of his genius came against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, when he weaved through a sea of defenders, dancing past blue shirts before unleashing a fierce right-footed strike beyond Ederson.

The composure, technique, body movement, and close control - capped off by an iconic celebration - captured Salah at the absolute peak of his powers.

Derby heroics - Puskas award winner

© Imago / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Salah scored a remarkable 44 goals across all competitions in his debut season for Liverpool.

The left-footed magician not only possessed the ability to score in volume but also an innate sense of timing, delivering in moments that reinforced his regal aura.

Gliding past defenders with effortless ease, he curled a sublime effort into the top corner to leave spectators spellbound - an extraordinary strike that went on to win the FIFA Puskas Award.

Etihad delight - Quarterfinal vs Man City

© Iconsport / Nick Potts, PA Images

Despite tearing Manchester City apart at Anfield in the first leg, a 3-0 advantage still felt fragile heading into the return fixture at the Etihad.

When City took a 1-0 lead at half-time, Sadio Mane and Salah combined to extinguish any hopes of a comeback, with the 33-year-old collecting a loose ball in the box, delicately lifting it over Ederson, and then strolling towards the away end with arms outstretched.

In that moment, the bond between Salah and Liverpool supporters was sealed for eternity, elevating him from a world-class player to a true club legend.