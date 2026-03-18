Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Brighton: Mo Salah, Alexander Isak, latest

By Anthony Nolan | 18 Mar 2026 23:59

Fresh from their Champions League triumph on Wednesday night, Liverpool will travel to take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex as part of Saturday's Premier League action.

Arne Slot's Reds overturned a 1-0 defeat in the first leg by hammering Galatasaray 4-0 at Anfield to progress to a mouthwatering quarter-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

Mohamed Salah was impressive on the night despite missing a penalty, delivering an assist for Hugo Ekitike before rounding off the scoring with a brilliant strike from the edge of the box.

However, the Egyptian was forced off late on with an injury, potentially adding to the Merseysiders' fitness woes.

Read on as Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash with Brighton on Saturday.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Nineteen-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni was unfortunate enough to suffer an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his Liverpool debut back in September.

The former Parma defender is set to return in the 2026-27 season, when he will link up with fellow young star Jeremy Jacquet.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle / Foot

Possible return date: Unknown

Defensive midfielder Wataru Endo was stretchered off during the Reds' clash against Sunderland on February 11, after a major ankle and foot injury.

The injury was severe, but the Japan captain will be hoping to be ready for the World Cup in the summer, and Slot has mentioned that "The plan is for him to be ready in time" for the tournament.

ALEXANDER ISAK

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Lower leg

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Fulham)

Alexander Isak cost Liverpool £125m in the summer, but he has been absent for significant amounts of the season so far due to a variety of injury problems.

His latest setback was a complex lower leg injury that required surgery, though he is expected to be back in full training in late March or early April according to Slot.

MOHAMED SALAH

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Status: Unknown

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: Unknown

Salah played a starring role in Liverpool's thrashing of Galatasaray, but he asked to be substituted in the second half and headed straight down the tunnel for treatment after coming off.

The manager has mentioned that the injury needs to be assessed, and it remains to be seen whether the 33-year-old will be ready to feature this weekend.

CONOR BRADLEY

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Right-back Conor Bradley will be out for the remainder of the season after suffering a major knee injury against Arsenal on January 8.

The 22-year-old may even miss some of the 2026-27 term after undergoing successful surgery on the issue.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.