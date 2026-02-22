Liverpool transfer news: Serie A defender's agent addresses "major" interest as Arne Slot looks to secure future of defence

By Lewis Nolan | 22 Feb 2026 23:00 , Last updated: 22 Feb 2026 23:00

The agent of Roma defender Zeki Celik has denied that an agreement has been reached with Juventus for his transfer amid interest from Liverpool.

Arne Slot's side emerged as 1-0 winners against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, moving into fifth place in the Premier League.

The Reds were fortunate to leave the City Ground with a clean sheet, and considering the team have found it difficult to keep opponents at bay all season, it would not be surprising if they looked to reinforce their defence this summer.

Liverpool have been tentatively linked with a move for Roma wing-back Celik, though Juventus were reported to be closing in on his signature.

As reported by Calciomercato, the defender's agent has denied claims of any agreement with Juve, with Fazil Ozdemir also confirming interest from English sides, saying: "The rumours that Zeki has reached an agreement with a club are not accurate.

"He currently plays for a major club, and it is natural that major teams in Italy and England would show interest in a player competing at this level and that his name would be associated with those clubs."

The defender is out of contract at the end of the season, and he appears likely to seek an exit in the summer transfer window.

© Imago / Insidefoto

Zeki Celik assessed: Does Roma defender make sense for Liverpool?

The 29-year-old has primarily operated on the right side of the pitch, and while he has recently been used as a marauding wing-back, he has considerable experience as a right-back.

Celik does not have a particularly prolific history of contributing in the final third having only provided five assists for Roma in 94 league appearances.

The Reds have largely avoided signing players in their later twenties, generally opting to sign talents ready to take the next step in their development.

It is hard to see the club making a move for Celik, even though they would not have to pay a fee to Roma.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Do Liverpool need another right-back next season?

Though Liverpool already have Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong as options at right-back for the 2026-27 campaign, neither have proven reliable from a fitness perspective.

Their performances have also been mixed for much of the season, with both failing to adequately fill the shoes of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai started at right-back against Nottingham Forest, and unless another player is signed for that position, he may have to fill in on the right side of defence often next season.