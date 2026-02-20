Newcastle transfer news: Magpies sniff out 'bargain deal' at Ligue 1's surprise leaders

By Axel Clody | 20 Feb 2026 10:35

With the summer transfer window just a few months away, Newcastle see an attractive opportunity at RC Lens involving a summer signing for the French club.

Saud Abdulhamid arrived at Lens last summer. The Saudi right-back joined from AS Roma on a paid loan of £424,000 (€500,000) with a non-obligatory option to buy, the amount of which has not been disclosed. As backup to Ruben Aguilar, the 26-year-old has nonetheless managed to accumulate playing time.

He has made 18 appearances, including 8 starts, contributing 1 goal and 4 assists, and appears well integrated into the rotation. According to TeamTalk, the French club are satisfied with his performances and are considering signing him permanently at the end of the season.

The deal would nevertheless be complex as AS Roma have retained a buyback option in this case.

Complex deal between RC Lens and AS Roma for Abdulhamid

Saud Abdulhamid could therefore be permanently signed by Lens, but ultimately brought back to the Italian club. The only interest for the Serie A side in doing this would be the guarantee of making a profit on the Saudi international, who was signed for £2.1m (€2.5m) in the summer of 2024.

If TeamTalk are discussing the Abdulhamid case, it is because a Premier League club, more specifically Newcastle, are lurking. The Magpies are closely monitoring the Lens full-back with a view to signing him next summer. It would be a fine opportunity for the English club.

Indeed, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns Newcastle, have never put pressure on the sporting directorate to bring in a Saudi player, but "the opportunity to bring one in represents an obvious appeal," TeamTalk report.

Newcastle and Everton interested in Saud Abdulhamid

It must be said that Saud Abdulhamid could be of use to Newcastle, surely as a backup at right-back, since the Magpies are looking for a player in that position for the next window given the likely departures of Kieran Trippier and Emil Krafth, as well as the uncertain long-term future of Tino Livramento, who is notably on Manchester City's radar.

It should be noted that Newcastle are not alone in this race. According to the same source, Everton, who are a partner club of Roma, have also made enquiries about the Saudi international's situation. As such, this case could shake up the next transfer window, particularly at Lens.