Preview: Sassuolo vs. Cremonese - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 23 Jan 2026 09:50

Out of form and both winless in their last seven Serie A matches, Sassuolo and Cremonese face off at Mapei Stadium on Sunday, aiming to snap their undesirable runs in round 22.

Despite their dismal results, they are level on 23 points, separated by one place in the top-flight table and clear of the bottom three for the time being.

Match preview

When Sassuolo defeated Atalanta 3-0 in early November before beating Fiorentina 3-1 at the start of last month, Fabio Grosso’s team had claimed seven points from a four-match sequence, only losing to Como at the Sinigaglia in late November.

Few would have foreseen the dip that has since followed in Emilia-Romagna, with the Neroverdi failing to win in seven Serie A games, losing four in that period, including the last three against Juventus, Roma and Napoli.

While the fixture schedule was unkind to Fabio Grosso’s men in the last three games, during which they have failed to score in defeats to the above teams, they have conceded six across 3-0, 2-0 and 1-0 defeats against three of the division’s top five.

Although their ongoing run began with them posing a challenge to AC Milan as they are accustomed, Grosso’s team have failed to score in four of the next six league games following the 2-2 draw at San Siro.

Despite the seven-match sequence without victory, the Neroverdi remain five points clear of danger; however, they will start to look over their shoulder if results do not improve soon.

© Imago

If anyone thought Sassuolo have been goal-shy in recent weeks, Cremonese have fared even worse in front of goal, with Davide Nicola’s team scoring in only one of their previous seven Serie A matches.

The fellow promoted side have failed to score in draws with Lazio and Hellas Verona (both 0-0) and in defeats by Torino (1-0), Napoli (2-0), Fiorentina (1-0) and Juventus (5-0), magnifying their goalscoring challenges.

Those issues are further laid bare, given that La Cremo had found the back of the net in nine of their previous 10 league matches, only failing to score in a 1-0 defeat against another promoted side — Pisa — in early November and in three of the opening 14 gameweeks.

One of the 11 matches in which Cremonese found the back of the net in the opening 14 rounds came in August’s reverse fixture in Lombardy, where they secured a 3-2 victory over the Neroverdi.

With the last two Serie A meetings producing 10 goals — Sassuolo won 3-2 in March 2023 — and the past four contests everywhere delivering 17 goals, it remains to be seen if these goal-shy teams serve up the usual goal fest on Sunday.

Sassuolo Serie A form:

L

D

D

L

L

L

Cremonese Serie A form:

D

L

L

D

L

D

Team News

© Imago

Although Grosso's team did not suffer any apparent injury problems at Napoli last week, the Neroverdi have a surfeit of issues to deal with heading into Sunday.

Ismael Kone will be assessed, but Domenico Berardi, Fali Cande, Cristian Volpato, Edoardo Pieragnolo, Daniel Boloca and Kristian Thorstvedt are expected to be absent.

Without Berardi, who has been involved in seven of Sassuolo's 23 goals (four goals and three assists), the Emilia-Romagna outfit will rely on Andrea Pinamonti (four goals and two assists) to carry the can for the hosts.

However, the forward's four league goals have been away from home, leaving Grosso scratching his head for a match-winning solution.

Despite being worse in front of goal lately, Cremonese do not have such problems overall, with Federico Bonazzoli scoring four of his five league goals away from Cremona, while Jamie Vardy has netted two of his five on the road.

While both forwards are undeniably the away team’s leading threats, Jari Vandeputte offers creative solutions, with his four assists outdone by only four players in the league: Nico Paz, Jesus Rodriguez (both six), Federico Dimarco and Nicolo Barella (both five).

Unlike their hosts, Cremonese do not have as many injury problems, with Jeremy Sarmiento to be evaluated, while Antonio Sanabria and Martin Payero are likely absent.

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Muric; Walukiewicz, Izdes, Muharemovic, Doig; Lipani, Matic, Vranckx; Fadera, Pinamonti, Lauriente

Cremonese possible starting lineup:

Audero; Ceccherini, Baschirotto, Bianchetti; Barbieri, Bondo, Grassi, Vandeputte, Terracciano; Bonazzoli, Vardy

We say: Sassuolo 0-0 Cremonese

Although recent meetings between Sassuolo and Cremonese have delivered goals, these teams have struggled to find the back of the net before Sunday.

Consequently, a stalemate between these two out-of-form outfits could be in the offing this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.