Preview: Napoli vs Sassuolo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 15 Jan 2026 16:17 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 16:22

After dropping more points in midweek, only victory will do for Napoli when they host mid-table Sassuolo on Saturday evening.

Having fallen further behind league leaders Inter Milan on Wednesday, the Serie A champions are under pressure to perform, while their visitors have recently gone six games without a win.

Match preview

After being held at home by Hellas Verona, before fighting back to deny Inter victory last weekend, Napoli's third straight draw brought more frustration for the Scudetto holders.

Watched from the stands by suspended coach Antonio Conte, they wasted a small handful of chances against Parma, ultimately settling for a 0-0 draw at Stadio Maradona.

Not only did that allow Inter to pull two points further in front a few hours later, but Napoli must now keep an eye on several teams below them in the Serie A standings.

Most notably, both Juventus and Roma lie just one point behind the Partenopei, so Conte's side cannot afford many more slip-ups.

If they are to have any chance of defending their title, Napoli must maintain a long streak without defeat on home turf: unbeaten in 20 league games at the Maradona, they last lost in Naples more than one year ago.

Before visiting Copenhagen in the Champions League next week, another home fixture awaits this weekend, when Sassuolo venture down to Campania.

© Imago / Gribaudi

After a 2-0 home loss on this season's opening matchday, Sassuolo have gone eight games without a win against Napoli, who they last beat back in late 2020.

Having returned to Italy's top flight as Serie B champions, the Neroverdi initially impressed at the start of their comeback campaign, even inching into the top half.

However, progress has since stalled, with Fabio Grosso's misfiring side picking up just three points from their last six league fixtures - and none from the last two.

A 2-0 defeat to Roma recently extended their winless streak, leaving the Emilian club occupying 11th place, albeit still well clear of any serious danger.

So, before facing one of their toughest tests this season, Sassuolo's sole victory since the November international break remains a home win over relegation-threatened Fiorentina.

Napoli Serie A form:

L W W D D D

Napoli form (all competitions):

W W W D D D

Sassuolo Serie A form:

D L D D L L

Team News

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Conte is set to make changes after switching his wing-backs on Wednesday evening, when David Neres returned to action as a second-half substitute only to be subbed off again.

It remains to be seen if the Brazilian will be fit enough to start this weekend, but his compatriot Juan Jesus is available for selection after serving a one-match ban.

Napoli are still missing midfield trio Kevin De Bruyne, Frank Anguissa and Billy Gilmour - in addition to Alex Meret and Romelu Lukaku - yet Sassuolo's absence list is even longer.

Fali Cande recently suffered a torn cruciate ligament, joining several of his teammates on the sidelines.

While that group still contains Kristian Thorstvedt and star man Domenico Berardi, Mali full-back Woyo Coulibaly has returned from the Africa Cup of Nations and Filippo Romagna is now close to resuming full training.

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Milinkovic-Savic; Beukema, Rrahmani, Jesus; Di Lorenzo, Lobotka, McTominay, Spinazzola; Politano, Elmas; Hojlund

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Muric; Walukiewicz, Idzes, Muharemovic, Doig; Lipani, Matic, Kone; Fadera, Pinamonti, Lauriente

We say: Napoli 1-0 Sassuolo

It may require a gritty performance, but Napoli should see off Sassuolo for the second time this season.

Since lifting the Supercoppa Italiana in December, the Serie A champions have begun to falter, but their visitors' defence is not strong enough to hold out for 90-plus minutes in Naples.

