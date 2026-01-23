Arsenal transfer news: Ethan Nwaneri loan fee broken down as Gunners confirm Marseille move

By Ben Knapton | 23 Jan 2026 14:59 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 18:54

Arsenal have confirmed the exit of Ethan Nwaneri on loan to Marseille, in a move that will see the 18-year-old join forces with the twin brother of a current teammate.

Nwaneri became the Premier League's youngest-ever player in 2022 and continued his upward trajectory in 2024-25, scoring nine goals in all competitions as he burst onto the first-team scene.

However, added competition for places has bumped Nwaneri down the pecking order this season, and he failed to make the matchday squad for any of Arsenal's last four Premier League games.

Seeking guaranteed minutes for the remainder of the 2025-26 season, Nwaneri and Mikel Arteta quickly gave the green light to a loan move to Marseille, and the Gunners have now confirmed his switch.

"Ethan Nwaneri has joined Olympique Marseille on loan until the end of the season," a statement read. "Our hugely talented 18-year-old has made 12 appearances in all competitions this season and will now get more valuable game time with the Ligue 1 side.

"We wish Ethan all the best for his time with Marseille and look forward to seeing him develop his talent in one of the best leagues in Europe."

Ethan Nwaneri links up with Arsenal star's brother at Marseille

© Imago / News Images

Nwaneri's switch to the Orange Velodrome comes just a few hours after Les Olympiens announced the signing of Dutch midfielder Quinten Timber, the twin brother of Arsenal right-back Jurrien Timber.

The 2007-born Englishman will also join forces with ex-Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in Marseille, who have also employed Nuno Tavares, Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba over the past few years.

Arsenal will hope that Nwaneri can follow in Saliba's footsteps in particular, as the defender excelled at Marseille on loan in 2021-22 and has now blossomed into one of Europe's most menacing defenders.

Nwaneri temporarily leaves Arsenal having made just 12 appearances in all tournaments this season, scoring one goal against Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

Marseille do not have an option or obligation to sign Nwaneri on a permanent deal, though, as the teenager only extended his Arsenal contract until 2030 last summer.

Ethan Nwaneri loan fee broken down after Arsenal confirm transfer

© Imago

Arsenal will bank a small amount for Nwaneri's loan move to Marseille, who will reportedly pay the Gunners an initial €1.5m (£1.3m), according to football.london.

Arsenal could supposedly end up banking as much as €4m (£3.5m) through the attacker's temporary exit, but the final fee will be dependent on how much Nwaneri plays in France.

Marseille will supposedly have to pay less money the more minutes Nwaneri plays, giving Roberto De Zerbi another incentive to hand the Arsenal loanee as many minutes as possible.

Nwaneri could make his debut for Marseille against Ligue 1 leaders Lens on Saturday evening; De Zerbi's men sit third in the table, eight points off the top and seven adrift of Paris Saint-Germain.