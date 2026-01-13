Man City transfer news: Pep Guardiola makes fresh admission over James Trafford’s future amid uncertainty

By Oliver Thomas | 13 Jan 2026 13:19 , Last updated: 13 Jan 2026 13:19

Pep Guardiola has provided a fresh update on the future of Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford.

The 23-year-old academy graduate was re-signed by the Citizens from Burnley for £27m in the summer and he returned to the Etihad Stadium with the expectation of establishing himself as Guardiola’s first-choice shot-stopper.

Trafford started in each of Man City’s opening three Premier League games this season, but he is now playing second fiddle to fellow new recruit Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was quickly installed as the club’s new first-choice goalkeeper following his deadline-day arrival from Paris Saint-Germain.

While Donnarumma has started 18 consecutive Premier League matches and five more in the Champions League since making the move to the Etihad, Trafford has been limited to only five outings in that time - three in the EFL Cup and one each in the FA Cup and Champions League.

Trafford signed a five-year contract at Man City in July, but it has previously been reported that the youngster now ‘wants out’ of the Etihad and is ready to leave in search of regular first-team football, with his hopes of representing England at the 2026 World Cup now in jeopardy.

In response to those suggestions, Guardiola made it clear in mid-December that Trafford would not be leaving the club in the winter window, insisting that the “incredible” shot-stopper “stays here”.

Fast forward to almost a month later, Guardiola has now admitted that he is uncertain if Trafford will still be a Man City player for next season and has refused to rule out a possible summer exit.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Summer exit for Trafford not ruled out by Man City boss Guardiola

Speaking to reporters on Monday about Trafford’s future, Guardiola said: "He's reacted really well (to losing his starting spot). There's been no complaints. James is a top keeper, there's no doubt about that.

"I don't feel bad, but I understand the situation. The situation of the keeper is completely special, right? Because you play one or the other one.

"It's not like some players you can play in different positions. What I say is we count on him, we want him, but what's going to happen at the end of the season, we will see."

Guardiola added: "I would like him to stay for many, many, many years here because he has attributes to play in a club like us, but the situation of the keepers is special, it's different, and we'll see what happens at the end of the season."

Trafford came close to joining Newcastle United in the summer, but Man City triggered a matching rights clause in the player’s deal at Burnley to win the race for his signature.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle will consider reigniting their interest in Trafford next summer, while the likes of Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have also been credited with an interest.

Meanwhile, Guardiola has confirmed that Trafford will start between the sticks when Man City play against Newcastle in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie at St James’ Park on Tuesday night.