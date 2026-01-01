Man City January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Pep Guardiola's side in 2026 winter window

By Ben Knapton | 01 Jan 2026 07:00

Currently involved in a tantalising three-way tussle for Premier League glory with Arsenal and Aston Villa, Manchester City are battling hard to regain their top-flight crown, thanks in no small part to the scintillating Erling Haaland.

Summer signings Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders have also made their mark for Pep Guardiola's side, who are expected to pull off the marquee signing of the winter window in due course.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man City's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Man City confirmed transfers in: January 2026

Claudio Echeverri (AM | Loan return from Bayer Leverkusen)

Man City confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Man City net spend: January 2026

Man City total spend January 2026: £0m

Man City total income January 2026: £0m

Man City net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Man City transfer rumours for January 2026

In

Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth)

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

Zeki Celik (Roma)

Out

Oscar Bobb (Borussia Dortmund, Crystal Palace, Fulham)

Nathan Ake (Barcelona, Bournemouth, West Ham United)

Omar Marmoush (Tottenham Hotspur)

Savinho (Tottenham)

James Trafford (Newcastle United, Aston Villa)

Claudio Echeverri (Girona)

When does the January 2026 transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.