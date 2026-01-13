Marc Guehi latest: European giant 'trying to convince' Palace man to ignore Premier League interest

By Seye Omidiora | 13 Jan 2026 02:03 , Last updated: 13 Jan 2026 02:32

March Guehi's future keeps sparking constant rumours, with reports suggesting a new move could be imminent by one of the interested clubs for the Crystal Palace defender.

The 25-year-old was on the verge of a £35m move to Liverpool on deadline day last summer, only for the deal to collapse in the final hours.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, the defender has remained a core part of Oliver Glasner’s side during the 2025-26 campaign.

However, with his contract set to expire in June, the Eagles must now decide whether to cash in this month or risk losing him for free.

Marc Guehi: Bayern Munich 'intensify' pursuit of Crystal Palace captain

© Imago / Sportsphoto

According to Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has made "new phone calls" in recent days to convince Guehi of a move to Germany.

The Bavarian giants have reportedly held a long-standing interest in the defender and previously met with his representatives at Sabener Strasse.

While Manchester City are understood to be pushing for a winter deal to address their own defensive injury crisis, Bayern are prioritising a summer arrival.

Liverpool also remain firmly in the hunt and are expected to be back in for the defender after the 2025-26 season, and the race for the England international is described as "open".

?? EXCL | Max Eberl has made new phone calls regarding Marc #Guehi in recent days, trying to convince him of a move to FC Bayern in summer.



A few weeks ago, there was already a meeting between Eberl and Guehi‘s agent at Säbener Straße, as revealed.



FC Bayern are not giving… pic.twitter.com/KS1bvj1J9J — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 12, 2026

Marc Guehi: Will Palace sanction a January exit?

© Imago / Sportimage

It remains to be seen if Palace agree to a departure this month or forego any financial benefits for their defensive lynchpin by letting him leave for free at the end of the season.

Despite the failed transfer in the summer of 2025, Guehi has stayed professional, making 20 appearances in the Premier League and 33 across all competitions, scoring three times overall.

Although Glasner recently admitted that the club may be forced to prioritise finances if a substantial offer arrives before the window closes, none is understood to have arrived at the moment.

This could change, however, due to Man City’s need for reinforcements following long-term injuries to Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol, which could lead to a formal bid before the winter window closes.