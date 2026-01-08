Man City 'preparing' Marc Guehi package amid Liverpool January transfer battle

By Carter White | 08 Jan 2026 13:23

Manchester City are reportedly set to submit a £20m offer for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The Citizens have supposedly accelerated their efforts to sign the England international since the beginning of December.

Despite intense transfer speculation, Guehi has continued as normal in the starting XI of Palace as they fight on domestic and continental fronts this season.

The 25-year-old has started 20 Premier League matches for Oliver Glasner's side, including the goalless draw with Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

The Eagles are in the midst of an eight-game winless run across all competitions which has seen them drop to 13th in the top-flight standings.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Man City ready to submit Guehi offer?

According to Football Insider, Manchester City are on the verge of taking a giant step in their pursuit of Palace star Guehi.

The report claims that the Citizens are ready to submit an offer totalling £20m for the services of the 25-year-old.

It is understood that Man City are looking to pay an initial £15m for Guehi, with the figure rising an additional £5m over time.

Palace are supposedly keen to pocket something from the sale of the defender, instead of losing his services for nothing at the expiration of his contract in June.

Pep Guardiola's side are understood to have already secured a verbal agreement with Guehi over a January Etihad switch.

Liverpool set to miss out on Guehi

On the final day of the summer transfer window, Guehi was mightily close to a £35m move from Palace to Premier League champions Liverpool.

However, with the Eagles unable to source a replacement before the end of trading, the defender was forced to stay put at Selhurst Park.

There looks set to be no such complications for Guehi this month, though, with Man City closing in on his signature.