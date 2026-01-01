Nottingham Forest January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Sean Dyche's side in 2026 winter window

By Ben Knapton | 01 Jan 2026 07:15

Never far from the centre of off-field headlines - be it a managerial merry-go-round or their unrelenting transfer activity - Nottingham Forest may need to make serious moves in the winter market to stay afloat in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche has steadied the ship since replacing the doomed Ange Postecoglou, and with the right backing from Evangelos Marinakis in January, the former Everton and Burnley boss could be fighting a winning battle in the demotion dogfight.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Nottingham Forest's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Nottingham Forest confirmed transfers in: January 2026

Cuiabano (LB | End of loan from Botafogo)

Nottingham Forest confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Nottingham Forest net spend: January 2026

Nottingham Forest total spend January 2026: £0m

Nottingham Forest total income January 2026: £0m

Nottingham Forest net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Nottingham Forest transfer rumours for January 2026

In

Santiago Castro (Bologna)

Tyler Morton (Lyon)

Josh Mulligan (Hibernian)

Stefan De Vrij (Inter Milan)

Out

Elliot Anderson (Manchester United)

Taiwo Awoniyi (Mainz 05)

James McAtee (Chelsea, Strasbourg)

Arnaud Kalimuendo (Paris FC, Stuttgart)

Jair Cunha (Botafogo, Flamengo)

When does the January 2026 transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.