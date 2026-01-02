Transfer news and rumours: Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace chasing Premier League forward, West Ham United youngster on verge of exit

By Darren Plant | 02 Jan 2026 11:53 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 11:55

Nottingham Forest have reportedly joined the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Jorgen Strand Larsen during the winter transfer window.

Wolves are open to offers for the Norway international courtesy of their likely Premier League relegation and the player not scoring from open play in this season's top flight.

With Chris Wood sidelined in the long term after knee surgery, Forest are in the market for a new number nine, particularly one of a stronger physical stature than their current options.

According to The Telegraph, Forest have enquired about Strand Larsen's asking price, which is allegedly set in the region of £40m.

Igor Jesus is currently first choice at the City Ground, but Arnaud Kalimuendo has struggled for game time since his arrival from Rennes last summer.

From Strand Larsen's perspective, he has spoken openly of wanting to play Champions League football, yet he may have to lower his expectations given his current form.

Forest can offer Europa League football and Palace are one of the favourites for the Conference League.

