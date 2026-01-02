Transfer news and rumours: Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace chasing Premier League forward, West Ham United youngster on verge of exit

Nottingham Forest have reportedly joined the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Jorgen Strand Larsen during the winter transfer window.
Wolves are open to offers for the Norway international courtesy of their likely Premier League relegation and the player not scoring from open play in this season's top flight.
With Chris Wood sidelined in the long term after knee surgery, Forest are in the market for a new number nine, particularly one of a stronger physical stature than their current options.
According to The Telegraph, Forest have enquired about Strand Larsen's asking price, which is allegedly set in the region of £40m.
Igor Jesus is currently first choice at the City Ground, but Arnaud Kalimuendo has struggled for game time since his arrival from Rennes last summer.
From Strand Larsen's perspective, he has spoken openly of wanting to play Champions League football, yet he may have to lower his expectations given his current form.
Forest can offer Europa League football and Palace are one of the favourites for the Conference League.
Nuno to receive West Ham transfer budget boost
West Ham United are allegedly close to finalising the exit of winger Luis Guilherme to Sporting Lisbon.
Despite excitement over the £25.5m signing in June 2024, the 19-year-old has made just three starts and 16 substitute outings without scoring a goal.
With his last appearance coming at the end of November, it had become apparent that a January transfer was likely.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian starlet is on the brink of signing for Sporting Lisbon in a deal that could eventually reach €17m (£14.83m).
The Hammers will also possess a sell-on clause, the hope being that Guilherme will be better suited to Primeira Liga football than the Premier League.
Nuno Espirito Santo will also receive a much-needed boost to his transfer budget as he bids to move West Ham outside of the Premier League relegation zone.
Guilherme's place in the squad is expected to be taken by Fulham's Adama Traore, a player who Nuno knows well from his time at Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Fringe Wolves player hints at La Liga reunion
Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Fer Lopez is allegedly close to re-joining Celta Vigo.
During the summer transfer window, Wolves paid in the region of £19m to sign the starlet, but he has failed to make a positive impact.
Having made just two starts and seven substitute outings in the Premier League, the 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a return to his former club.
According to AS, Lopez's return to Celta Vigo is 'practically done', while Lopez has also heavily hinted at a move by using Kanye West's 'Homecoming' track' as music on an Instagram post.
The report claims that the two sides must decide over a six-month or 18-month loan agreement. A permanent transfer is out of the question at this stage.
If suitable finances are proposed by Celta Vigo, Wolves may agree to the longer option with Lopez unlikely to play in the Championship next season if his current employers are relegated.