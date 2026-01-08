Transfer news and rumours today: Bayern starlet keen to sign new contract, Juventus striker wanted by two clubs,

By Carter White | 08 Jan 2026 11:41

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in extending Lennart Karl's contract at the club until 2031.

The 17-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign for the Bavarian giants in 2025-26, scoring three goals and providing two assists across 13 Bundesliga appearances.

Karl has also made waves on the continental scene, netting three goals in just four Champions League matches to date.

The exciting teenager was in action for Vincent Kompany's side on January 6, bagging a brace during a 5-1 friendly win over RB Salzburg.

As per transfer specialist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich are looking to secure the long-term services of Karl.

The report states that the attacker's current deal will automatically extend to the summer of 2029 on the player's 18th birthday in February.

However, it is understood that the Bundesliga champions want to stretch that agreement until 2030 or 2031, with Karl potentially in line to earn up to £6.9m per year.

AC Milan 'eyeing up' two Premier League defenders

Moving down Europe to Italy, AC Milan are looking to bolster their defensive ranks ahead of the second half of the 2025-26 season.

According to Calciomercato, the Rossoneri are interested in securing deals for Nottingham Forest man Murillo and Liverpool stalwart Joe Gomez.

Despite impressing this season, it is said that Milan's backline is in line for reinforcements before the conclusion of the winter window.

Starting just three Premier League matches for Liverpool this term, Gomez could fancy a new opportunity and challenge in Serie A.

Meanwhile, the sporting director of the Rossoneri is supposedly very keen on a move for Forest defender Murillo, who was excellent last season for the Tricky Trees.

However, it is claimed that it would take a significant financial proposal to lure the Brazilian away from the City Ground mid-campaign.

Juventus striker 'approached' by foreign clubs in January

Staying in the league renowned for its defensive nature, Jonathan David has struggled to make a telling impact since his summer move from Lille.

The 25-year-old has started just eight Serie A matches, scoring two goals and providing three assists in the top flight.

Alerted to his less-than-ideal situation, two clubs outside of Italy have approached David over a potential switch, according to Nicolo Schira.

However, it is claimed that the Canada international is not considering a move away from the Turin-based club this month.

David reportedly boasts a great relationship with Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti, who is confident of bringing the striker into the Serie A spotlight during the remainder of the season.