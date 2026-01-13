Nottingham Forest transfer news: 'Leading candidate' identified to replace Chris Wood, challenge Igor Jesus

By Darren Plant | 13 Jan 2026 13:19

Nottingham Forest are reportedly ready to make an official approach for Olympiacos forward Mehdi Taremi.

Despite a 2-1 win at West Ham United last week moving Forest seven points clear of the Premier League relegation zone, there is an urgency to add another striker to the senior ranks.

As well as Arnaud Kalimuendo leaving on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt, Chris Wood has been ruled out in the long term after a knee operation.

Meanwhile, Igor Jesus remains with just one goal and one assist from his 13 starts and seven substitute outings in England's top flight.

The combination of the above has led to Forest chiefs looking to prioritising a fresh face for their attack during the winter window.

Marinakis to use Olympiacos links?

According to The Athletic, Forest have identified Taremi as their top candidate to arrive at the City Ground.

Forest have a natural link with the 33-year-old's club Olympiacos through Evangelis Marinakis, who owns both teams.

Taremi only made the move to the Greek giants in August and has contributed 13 goals and three assists from his 21 appearances.

While a transfer fee is not mentioned, Olympiacos paying in the region of £2m for Taremi in August means that there is an opportunity to make a quick profit.

Meanwhile, when relegation to the Championship remains a possibility, Forest may be more inclined to pay a similar fee for Taremi than pursue a deal for £40m-rated Wolverhampton Wanderers frontman Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Any move is dependent on Olympiacos, who can still qualify for the Champions League playoff round, being well stocked for alternative attacking options.

Why Taremi deal could be one of shrewdest of winter transfer window

Despite turning 33 years of age in August, Taremi has proven throughout his career that he can score goals in different environments.

His most eye-catching spell was at Porto, where he incredibly chipped in with 91 goals and 56 assists from 182 appearances.

Although his return at Inter Milan dropped off, three goals and nine assists from 1,887 minutes of football spread across 43 outings are not the worst numbers in the circumstances of being third choice at San Siro during 2024-25, when Inter reached the Champions League final.

As many as 54 goals have come from 100 caps for Iran, with his two goals at World Cups coming against England in 2022.

Forest are also in desperate need of a greater physical presence to replace Wood and provide something different to Jesus. Taremi offers those traits and may be desperate to take his chance if Premier League football arrives.