Liverpool vs. Tottenham: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 14 Mar 2026 23:10

Looking to claw back some ground in the top-four race, struggling Premier League champions Liverpool will welcome relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield on Sunday.

Arne Slot's Reds will be hoping to recover from their dismal 1-0 defeat against Galatasaray in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, though they were also downed 2-1 by Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out in the top flight.

Meanwhile, Igor Tudor's Spurs are in dire straits at the moment, sitting 16th - just one point above 18th-placed Nottingham Forest - after losing 3-1 against Crystal Palace on March 5, their fifth consecutive defeat in the league.

Here, Sports Mole details all you need to know about how to watch Liverpool take on Tottenham in the Premier League this weekend.

What time does Liverpool vs. Tottenham kick off?

This match will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday, March 15 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Liverpool vs. Tottenham being played?

Spurs will head north to the iconic Anfield, Liverpool's 61,276-capacity stadium that has been home to the club since its inception in 1892.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham in the UK

TV channels

The clash will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels in the UK.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the action live on the Sky Sports+ app, or via NOW TV if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the online platform.

Highlights

Game-changing events are likely to be posted by the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Liverpool vs. Tottenham?

Liverpool have failed to defend their Premier League title this season, but even their new primary target of qualifying for the Champions League is at risk.

The Reds are currently sixth in the division with 48 points, three behind fourth-placed Aston Villa and third-placed Manchester United, and another loss this weekend could deal a severe blow to their hopes of making UEFA's premier club competition.

As for Tottenham, they are facing the potentially existential threat of relegation, and after West Ham United escaped the drop zone following their 1-1 draw with Manchester City - a result that moved the Hammers level with Spurs on 29 points - the pressure is mounting.

Tudor's side will be desperate to avoid what could be a damning defeat on Sunday, as suffering a sixth loss on the bounce may see them slip down into the bottom three if Forest can beat Fulham earlier in the hours before kick off at Anfield.