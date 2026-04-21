Burnley vs. Man City: How to watch Premier League clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Oliver Thomas | 21 Apr 2026 09:00 , Last updated: 21 Apr 2026 17:00

Fresh from their vital victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal, title hopefuls Manchester City take on relegation-threatened Burnley this week.

The Citizens picked up all three points in the reverse fixture against the Clarets in September last year, winning 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Burnley vs. Man City kickoff?

Burnley vs. Man City will kick off at 20:00 UK time on Wednesday night.

This fixture is one of two taking place on the same evening, along with Bournemouth vs. Leeds United.

Where is Burnley vs. Man City being played?

This Premier League contest will take place at Turf Moor, the home of Burnley, which holds a capacity of 21,944 spectators.

Man City have won each of their last eight top-flight trips to the Clarets, most recently claiming a 3-0 victory in August 2023.

How to watch Burnley vs. Man City in the UK

TV channels

Burnley vs. Man City will be shown live will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event for viewers in the UK.

Sky Sports Main Event is available on channel 401 for Sky customers, 513 for Virgin Media subscribers and 419 for EE TV/BT viewers.

Online streaming

Sky GO, Sky GO Extra and Sky's NOW TV streaming service will also be offering live coverage of the match between Burnley and Man City.

A day pass costs £14.99, while the monthly subscription is £34.99, and the service can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Match highlights of Burnley vs. Man City will be available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, as well as both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

Match of the Day will also show the best of the action, with the long-running programme scheduled to begin at 22:30 on BBC One on Saturday night.

What is at stake for Burnley and Man City?

There is so much at stake for both clubs at opposite ends of the table, with Burnley fighting for their lives at the bottom and Man City hoping to end the campaign as title winners.

Sitting 19th in the table, Scott Parker’s side know that defeat on Wednesday will confirm their relegation to the Championship, as the Clarets would find themselves 13 points adrift of safety with only 12 points left to play for.

While Burnley head into this contest on the back of a heavy 4-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest last weekend, Man City beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Etihad to seize control of a thrilling title race.

Pep Guardiola men still sit second in the table, but a victory at Turf Moor would see them climb above Arsenal to the Premier League summit on goal difference for the first time since August last year.