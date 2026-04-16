Tottenham news: Roberto De Zerbi handed timely double injury boost as Spurs duo spotted in training

By Lewis Blain | 16 Apr 2026 12:51 , Last updated: 16 Apr 2026 13:25

Tottenham Hotspur have been given a much-needed lift at a crucial stage of their fight for Premier League survival.

New Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi is preparing for a huge game against Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend and ahead of it, two important midfielders have returned to training.

Their comeback could provide exactly the boost that Spurs have been crying out for.

Roberto De Zerbi handed double Spurs injury boost before Brighton clash

© Imago

Indeed, Spurs appear to have been boosted by the return of both James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur to first-team training.

The pair were spotted working with the squad at Hotspur Way ahead of this weekend's clash with the Seagulls, which will be De Zerbi’s first meeting with his former club since taking charge of Spurs.

Maddison is still not expected to be ready in time for Saturday’s match after spending almost the entire season out with an ACL injury suffered back in August. However, his return to training is still a major step forward as he pushes to make an appearance before the end of the campaign.

Bentancur, meanwhile, is further along in his recovery after missing the last few months with a hamstring injury suffered against AFC Bournemouth in January.

Tottenham have missed James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur

Back in training ? pic.twitter.com/qKWAsV8E4x — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 16, 2026

Spurs have badly missed both midfield players during a difficult spell in recent months.

Maddison brings creativity, energy and the ability to unlock defences in the final third, and Spurs have looked short of ideas without him, particularly in games where they have needed someone to take control and create chances.

Bentancur offers something vastly different to the Englishman. He gives Tottenham more balance, aggression and composure in possession, while his passing and work-rate make him vital in controlling the tempo of games.

If De Zerbi can get both players fit before the end of the season, it could make a huge difference to Tottenham’s hopes of staying up.