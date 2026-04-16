Bournemouth lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Junior Kroupi chases Romelu Lukaku

By Ben Knapton | 16 Apr 2026 08:11

Bournemouth protege Eli Junior Kroupi will be chasing down Romelu Lukaku when the Cherries face Newcastle United at St James' Park in Saturday's Premier League showdown.

The teenager struck his 10th goal of the top-flight season in last weekend's 2-1 victory over leaders Arsenal, becoming the first player aged 19 or younger to hit double figures in a Premier League campaign since Robbie Keane in 1999-00.

The last player to score more goals as a teenager in one Premier League season was Lukaku, who netted 14 for West Bromwich Albion in 2012-13, and Kroupi will have the ex-Chelsea man in his sights as the season draws to a close.

Expect the 19-year-old to join forces with Rayan, Marcus Tavernier and Evanilson in an unchanged attack from the trip to the Emirates, where Bournemouth set a new record of 12 consecutive games unbeaten in the top flight.

Alex Scott was the second-half hero for the Cherries in North London and will no doubt continue in the engine room after netting the winning goal last weekend, likely alongside Ryan Christie as Tyler Adams waits his turn following injury.

Unlike Newcastle's Joelinton, Bournemouth's Alex Jimenez avoided a booking that would have ruled him out of the next two Premier League games last weekend, so the right-back ought to take his place in an unchanged rearguard.

That backline will also comprise the in-demand Marcos Senesi, who should be at least one of two high-profile departures from the Vitality Stadium this summer alongside much-coveted manager Andoni Iraola.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Christie, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson

> Click here to see how Newcastle could line up against Bournemouth