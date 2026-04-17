Next Bournemouth manager: Cherries 'agree deal' to appoint Andoni Iraola replacement

By Ben Sully | 17 Apr 2026 17:37 , Last updated: 17 Apr 2026 17:56

Bournemouth have reportedly reached an agreement to appoint Marco Rose as Andoni Iraola's successor.

The current Bournemouth head coach announced earlier this week that he will leave his post when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Iraola's decision has forced the Cherries to search for a new head coach for the first time since 2023.

Bournemouth have made quick progress in their managerial search, with Rose set to take over the reins from Iraola this summer.

© Imago

Bournemouth agree Rose deal

According to Sky Sports News, Bournemouth have reached an agreement in principle to appoint the former RB Leipzig head coach.

The deal has been agreed quickly to give Rose and Bournemouth the necessary time to prepare for the 2026-27 campaign.

The Cherries have always viewed the 49-year-old as their number one target, believing that his style and philosophy are a close fit to that of Iraola.

As per journalist Alex Crook, there is a belief that Tommy Elphick and Shaun Cooper will remain as part of the backroom staff.

© Imago

Rose's managerial career to date

Rose started his managerial career with Lokomotive Leipzig, before he spent time working in the academy setup at Red Bull Salzburg.

After being given the top job at Salzburg in 2017, Rose led the Austrian side to two league titles and a domestic cup before returning to Germany in 2019, when he took over the reins at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Rose led Gladbach to a top-four finish during his two-year spell at Borussia-Park, helping earn him the head coach role at Borussia Dortmund.

The move to Dortmund lasted just one season, paving the way for Rose to head to Leipzig in September 2022.

Under his watch, Leipzig lifted the DFB-Pokal and the DFL-Supercup, but disappointing results in the 2024-25 campaign led to his departure in March 2025.

Having been out of management for over a year, Rose is now set to take on his next challenge with his first job in English football.

The ex-Dortmund boss faces the tough task of replacing a head coach who has broken Bournemouth's record Premier League points tally in his two completed seasons at the Vitality Stadium.

With the Cherries sitting two points adrift of the top seven, Iraola still has an opportunity to lead Bournemouth into Europe before he hands over the baton to Rose.