Newcastle lineup vs. Bournemouth: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Joelinton replacement decided

By Ben Knapton | 16 Apr 2026 08:03 , Last updated: 16 Apr 2026 08:12

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton will be helplessly watching on from the sidelines when the Magpies meet Bournemouth in Saturday's Premier League showdown at St James' Park.

The Brazilian midfielder collected his 10th yellow card of the season during last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, thus ruling him out of Newcastle's next two matches through suspension.

To make matters worse for Eddie Howe, the Magpies boss has already admitted that Bruno Guimaraes - recovering from a combination of injury and illness - is highly unlikely to make the cut for this weekend's fixture.

Howe can still call upon three players to stand in for Joelinton - Nick Woltemade, Joe Willock or Jacob Ramsey - and the latter is seemingly the most likely to get the nod alongside Sandro Tonali and Lewis Miley in the engine room.

Miley hit double figures for Premier League goal involvements with his assist for William Osula last weekend; the former Sheffield United striker has surely done enough to reprise his role over Woltemade and Yoane Wissa here.

The same goes for Anthony Gordon, even though the Englishman may already have his eyes on a summer move elsewhere, but Jacob Murphy was ineffective against Crystal Palace and could lose out to Harvey Barnes this weekend.

With Murphy likely to be axed, the captain's armband could go to Kieran Trippier, as the veteran full-back replaces Tino Livramento following the youngster's underwhelming Palace performance.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Miley, Tonali, Ramsey; Barnes, Osula, Gordon

> Click here to see how Bournemouth could line up against Newcastle