Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Newcastle United and Bournemouth after their 0-0 Premier League draw on Sunday.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 22

Newcastle wins: 7

Draws: 8

Bournemouth wins: 7

Newcastle United and Bournemouth have faced each other a total of 22 times across all competitions, and there is nothing to separate the two teams as both the Magpies and the Cherries have won seven games each, while the spoils have also been shared on eight occasions.

The very first clash between these two clubs occurred back in November 1963, when Bournemouth - who were known as Bournemouth and Boscombe Athletic at the time - secured a 2-1 home triumph in the third round of the League Cup.

It would take Newcastle an entire decade to gain revenge, beating their opponents in the FA Cup third round, though they won only one of their nest four meetings with the Cherries (D1, L2).

Since Bournemouth were promoted to the Premier League for the first time in 2015, the Cherries have come out on top in only four of their 15 top-flight encounters with the Magpies, including back-to-back victories in March 2016 (3-1) and November 2017 (1-0) under former boss Eddie Howe, who is now in charge of the Magpies.

Newcastle have won a total of five times in the Premier League against Bournemouth, while they also secured a narrow 1-0 home victory over the Cherries in an EFL Cup fourth round tie in December 2022.

Since then, the Magpies have failed to win any of their last six top-flight meetings with Bournemouth, including four draws, and Howe now holds the joint-record for the number of Premier League games that a manager has failed to beat their former side.

The most recent clash between Newcastle and Bournemouth saw two defensively strong teams play out a 0-0 draw at the Vitality Stadium in September 2025, and while that stalemate pushed Andoni Iraola's side into the top three, the visitors set a division record as the first team to draw all of their first three away games 0-0.

Previous 10 meetings

Sep 21, 2025: Bournemouth 0-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Jan 18, 2025: Newcastle 1-4 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Feb 17, 2024: Newcastle 2-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Nov 11, 2023: Bournemouth 2-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Feb 11, 2023: Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Dec 20, 2022: Newcastle 1-0 Bournemouth (EFL Cup Round of 16)

Sep 17, 2022: Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Jul 01, 2020: Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle (Premier League)

Nov 09, 2019: Newcastle 2-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Mar 16, 2019: Bournemouth 2-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Sep 21, 2025: Bournemouth 0-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Jan 18, 2025: Newcastle 1-4 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Aug 25, 2024: Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Feb 17, 2024: Newcastle 2-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Nov 11, 2023: Bournemouth 2-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Feb 11, 2023: Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Sep 17, 2022: Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Jul 01, 2020: Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle (Premier League)

Nov 09, 2019: Newcastle 2-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Mar 16, 2019: Bournemouth 2-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

No Data Analysis info