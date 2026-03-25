Barcelona transfer news: Ferran Torres stance taken as Catalan giants plan 'attacking shake-up'

By Darren Plant | 25 Mar 2026 15:05

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to sell Ferran Torres during the summer transfer window.

The Catalan giants are currently focused on attempting to achieve a La Liga and Champions League double.

Hansi Flick's side sit four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid in the La Liga table, while they have a quarter-final date with Atletico Madrid in Europe.

However, amid uncertainty over whether Robert Lewandowski will remain at Camp Nou past the end of 2025-26, question marks remain over the make-up of their attack for next season.

According to ESPN, Barcelona officials have already taken a decision over the future of Ferran.

© Imago

Barcelona ready to sell Ferran

The report alleges that the former Manchester City attacker will be sold if a suitable offer is made during the summer market.

With Ferran having a contract until 2027, club chiefs do not want to risk losing the 26-year-old on a free transfer.

Furthermore, they would also prefer to keep Lewandowski in the senior ranks, as well as add two more attack-minded players to their squad.

Barcelona are also keen to activate the buy option in their loan agreement with Manchester United for Marcus Rashford.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Will Ferran want to leave Barcelona?

As someone who grew up on the Spanish East-coast and who has been at Barcelona since 2022, Ferran would realistically prefer to stay.

With 14 goals from 26 starts and 14 substitute outings during 2025-26, Ferran may also feel that he warrants a place in Flick's plans.

Nevertheless, Barcelona must do what is necessary to comply with the relevant financial regulations, and cashing in on Ferran seems an attractive option.

That said, a contract renewal will remain a possibility if a suitable proposal for the 53-cap Spain international does not arrive.