Barcelona transfer news: Ferran Torres stance taken as Catalan giants plan 'attacking shake-up'

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to sell Ferran Torres during the summer transfer window.
The Catalan giants are currently focused on attempting to achieve a La Liga and Champions League double.
Hansi Flick's side sit four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid in the La Liga table, while they have a quarter-final date with Atletico Madrid in Europe.
However, amid uncertainty over whether Robert Lewandowski will remain at Camp Nou past the end of 2025-26, question marks remain over the make-up of their attack for next season.
According to ESPN, Barcelona officials have already taken a decision over the future of Ferran.
Barcelona ready to sell Ferran
The report alleges that the former Manchester City attacker will be sold if a suitable offer is made during the summer market.
With Ferran having a contract until 2027, club chiefs do not want to risk losing the 26-year-old on a free transfer.
Furthermore, they would also prefer to keep Lewandowski in the senior ranks, as well as add two more attack-minded players to their squad.
Barcelona are also keen to activate the buy option in their loan agreement with Manchester United for Marcus Rashford.
Will Ferran want to leave Barcelona?
As someone who grew up on the Spanish East-coast and who has been at Barcelona since 2022, Ferran would realistically prefer to stay.
With 14 goals from 26 starts and 14 substitute outings during 2025-26, Ferran may also feel that he warrants a place in Flick's plans.
Nevertheless, Barcelona must do what is necessary to comply with the relevant financial regulations, and cashing in on Ferran seems an attractive option.
That said, a contract renewal will remain a possibility if a suitable proposal for the 53-cap Spain international does not arrive.