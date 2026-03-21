Man United duo in line for new contracts with paperwork to be signed 'next month'

By Matt Law | 21 Mar 2026 15:28 , Last updated: 21 Mar 2026 15:30

Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo are reportedly close to agreeing terms over new contracts with the 20-time English champions.

Maguire's existing deal with the Red Devils is due to expire at the end of June, and there has been a host of speculation surrounding the England international's future.

The ex-Sheffield United youngster has been in excellent form since Michael Carrick's arrival as head coach, though, and it is understood that he has always been determined to remain with Man United this summer despite lucrative offers from elsewhere.

According to Sky Sports News, Maguire, who is back in the England squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup, is close to agreeing terms on a new contract.

The report claims that the paperwork could be signed next month, with Maguire expected to pen a new deal until the summer of 2027, but there will be the option extend the contract for a further 12 months until the end of the 2027-28 campaign.

© Imago

Maguire, Mainoo 'closing in' on new Man United deals

Maguire was sent off in Man United's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League on Friday evening after conceding a penalty.

However, the 33-year-old has been back to his best for the Red Devils of late, and he is also now in a strong position to make the England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

As for Mainoo, the midfielder's future at Old Trafford had been in severe doubt during Ruben Amorim's time in charge of the Red Devils.

Amorim constantly overlooked Mainoo for starts, and the 20-year-old asked the club to leave on loan last summer and again in January due to his situation.

© Imago / IPS

Maguire, Mainoo have been vital players for Man United under Carrick

However, Mainoo has been a vital player under Carrick, and it is understood that the central midfielder could pen a five-year deal until the summer of 2031.

Mainoo could potentially earn in the region of £120,000 a week in the new deal, which would represent a significant pay rise on his current contract - signed when the midfielder was just 17 years old.

"Contract negotiations with players are always ongoing, so you hope whatever it is gets done in the right way," Carrick told reporters when asked about potential new deals for the pair after the draw with Bournemouth.

"Both have been great, and being back in the England squad is what they deserve. I'm not getting involved on how close things are, but they've both done great."

Maguire and Mainoo are set to link up with the England squad in the coming days to prepare for the national team's friendlies with Uruguay and Japan.