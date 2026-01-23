Oliver Glasner issues update on Crystal Palace future, has “no regrets” after “thunderstorm”

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Jan 2026 16:43 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 20:48

Oliver Glasner has “no regrets” following his “emotional” post-match comments aimed at the Crystal Palace hierarchy following last weekend’s 2-1 Premier League defeat at Sunderland.

Before the match, Glasner revealed in a bombshell-filled press conference that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season when his contract expires, and that Marc Guehi would not be involved as he finalised his transfer to Manchester City.

The 51-year-old then watched his team let a one-goal lead slip to lose at the Stadium of Light, with Palace’s latest setback extending their winless run in all competitions to 10 matches (D3 L7).

Glasner launched a scathing attack on the club's board post-match, criticising their transfer strategy and expressing how he felt that his squad was being “abandoned completely".

Almost a week on from that “thunderstorm” experience, Glasner gave an honest 30-minute press conference ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Chelsea at Selhurst Park in which he revealed that ‘everything has been cleared’ between himself and chairman Steve Parish.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Glasner reflects on “thunderstorm” at Palace after post-match outburst

Glasner said: "I was thinking a lot about what happened before and after the game, and I was quite emotional after the game, and I think it shows how much the players, how much Crystal Palace means to me. Some could say, 'Why do you care? You already told the club that you will leave in summer', but it's just how I am, how attached I am to the club.

"And in this situation, with all the circumstances, and it's not that we sold [Marc Guehi]. I agreed one year ago in February, we had a meeting, I agreed to sell Marc.

"It's all about timing and replacement; that was the whole situation. I know that Crystal Palace will always sell players if they have big offers from other clubs, but it was just the situation, telling the team 28 hours before a Premier League game that the captain is leaving.

“This was my feeling at that moment, and this is what I tried to express. I know it feels like criticism, but for me it was just telling the feelings, the emotions I had, the team had.”

He continued: "I had a very long dinner with Steve [Parish] this week, and we talked about this situation - not to sell Marc - it's the timing and the possible replacement, and this was the situation I wanted to explain, and it was a very good talk for both of us.

"But nothing changed, what I told at the press conference before the Sunderland game, when I said I will give my best to play a great season, and Steve and me we are 100% committed still, that we will do our best to have a great rest of the season, a great four months together. This is what we all want, and I know the club is now very hard-working to do the right things.

"It's not so easy in January, finding the right centre-back… but in this particular moment it felt like we could have done better for the success of the team, for the success of Crystal Palace.

"This is everybody who is in a relationship, and this is how I feel it. It was a thunderstorm, but always after a thunderstorm the sun is shining, and it started to shine on Wednesday when we started to train again.”

© Imago / Sportimage

Glasner has “no regrets” over after criticising Palace hierarchy

Asked whether he regretted his post-match outburst, the Austrian said: "No, I don't regret. Do I think it was the best way? No, I don't think so, but that's Oliver Glasner.

"I think it's maybe also a part of what we achieved together, that emotion, this helps to create a spirit, a togetherness, a belief. But sometimes maybe it's not the best possible way, but that's me. I don't say I'm perfect - I would like to be, but on the other side, I never attacked anyone personally, I just explained my feelings about this situation.

"I had the feeling in this particular game, we all together could have done better. And then, maybe, I can't prove it, maybe we wouldn't have lost, and this was my feeling after the game.

“I always expect from myself, I expect from the players, I expect from the club, that we give 100% for the success of Palace, and in this moment, I think, again, we could have done better, and this is what I wanted to express.

"I don't regret it, because I know how I am and who I am, but on the other side, I know that it was not maybe the perfect and right moment. I was asked, do you think this could happen again? I said yes, because that's how I am."

Meanwhile, Glasner has provided a fresh update on the future of striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has been linked with a January exit, and has confirmed whether he will play against Chelsea.