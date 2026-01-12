Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos defender 'receives offer' from Premier League club

By Carter White | 12 Jan 2026 10:21

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy is reportedly wanted by Premier League club Sunderland this month.

The Black Cats are also dealing with a host of potential outgoings, with a pair of Championship heroes supposedly wanted by Scottish giants Rangers.

Regis Le Bris's side have enjoyed an excellent opening to their return to the Premier League following an eight-year absence.

Many predicted Sunderland to struggle at the bottom of the table against relegation, however they are currently in the mix for a top-half finish.

That being said, the Black Cats are in the midst of a five-game winless run in the Premier League ahead of the hosting of Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

© Imago / Sportimage

Real Madrid receive Sunderland offer for Mendy?

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Real Madrid have received an 'unexpected yet interesting' offer from a Premier League newcomer.

The report states that Sunderland are looking at the possibility of signing defender Mendy during the January transfer window.

It is understood that the Black Cats are willing to fork out around £9.5m for the services of the two-time Champions League winner.

It is believed that Real Madrid are considering the offer, with Mendy fighting constant fitness problems in recent times.

With the Frenchman's contract at the Bernabeu expiring in 2027, Los Blancos could opt to cash in on the left-back this month.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Premier League luxuries

Twelve months ago, Sunderland were the fourth-best side in the second tier of English football, with promotion via the playoffs appearing unlikely.

Now, the Black Cats are thriving in the Premier League - a division which opens up a club to a world of footballing talent.

The fact that Sunderland are serious contender for the signature of Mendy proves how far the North-East side have progressed in recent year.