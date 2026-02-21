Real Madrid suffer Dean Huijsen injury blow: How long will centre-back be absent?

By Matt Law | 21 Feb 2026 15:39 , Last updated: 21 Feb 2026 15:42

Real Madrid have been hit with the news that Dean Huijsen has suffered a calf injury.

The Spain international had once again been in line to feature in the middle of the defence in Real Madrid's La Liga contest with Osasuna on Saturday evening.

However, Huijsen has been ruled out of the contest due to a calf issue.

“Following tests carried out today on our player Dean Huijsen by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in his right calf. His recovery will be monitored," read a statement from Los Blancos.

© Imago

Huijsen missing for Real Madrid due to calf issue

Real Madrid have not confirmed a timeframe in terms of his recovery process, but according to COPE, the issue is minor, with Huijsen only expected to be on the sidelines for the next five to seven days.

The 20-year-old is unlikely to be available for the second leg of Real Madrid's Champions League knockout round playoff with Benfica next week, but he should be back for the team's league fixture with Getafe on March 2.

Huijsen has featured on 27 occasions for Real Madrid during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring once and providing two assists in the process.

This is the Spaniard's first season at Bernabeu, having arrived from Bournemouth last summer, and it has been a strong 2025-26 for the youngster.

Raul Asencio missed the 1-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday night through suspension, but the centre-back is back in the squad for this match and is expected to replace Huijsen in the starting side.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Bellingham, Militao, Rodrygo remain on the sidelines for Real Madrid

Elsewhere, Jude Bellingham (hamstring), Eder Militao (hamstring) and Rodrygo (hamstring) are on the sidelines for the division leaders.

Real Madrid are two points clear of second-placed Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table and will have the chance to stretch the gap to five points on Saturday evening.